After 13 residents spoke in opposition of a duplex development planned for the city of McKinney, the McKinney Planning and Zoning Commission decided to table the item.
At a July 11 planning and zoning meeting, Elias Rodriguez proposed two duplexes to be located in the northwest corner of 105 S Westpark Road.
Currently, only one house sits on the estate. The public hearing revolved around changing the zoning from a residential estate to a townhome residential zoning in the northwest corner and single family residential for the remaining acre. If approved, the duplexes could only take up the half-acre of land. The applicants would not be able to expand the duplexes out any further, according to McKinney Planner Jake Bennett.
The applicant, Elias Rodriguez, said the proposed duplexes would be higher end, surpassing a $500,000 cost per unit. The existing home on the property currently stands vacant. Elias said the property owner is looking to sell the house.
At the meeting, 13 residents neighboring the property expressed opposition to the proposed townhomes. Traffic on Westpark Drive was a main concern for residents, as existing homeowners already experience accidents, speeding cars and standstill traffic. The possibility of four new residential units raised concern for more traffic safety hazards. When asked if a traffic impact analysis had been proposed, Bennett said four units was not enough to justify one. However, residents could contact the city for an internal analysis, if they deemed one necessary.
Another concern was lowered property value due to absent owners. Because nearby townhomes had become dilapidated over time, neighboring residents expressed concern that the duplexes would pose a similar issue. Residents also expressed concern that the four units could bring more crime to the area.
“We can’t control what happened with other duplexes, whether the grass was left unmowed or if there was a public works issue or an accident,” Rodriguez said. “It’s irrelevant to this case.”
Rodriguez said the units were to buy, not rent, and they would be built to the standard of a home, not a townhome.
Because the neighborhood does not have a homeowners association, Rodriguez said he did not know of a way to get in touch with residents but is willing to hear their concerns and adjust the duplex plans.
While some residents proposed cutting the property in half and building two detached single family houses, the applicant said it would require cutting down multiple mature trees.
The commission voted unanimously to table the item indefinitely, so the applicant and residents can work toward a middle ground.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
