The polls have closed, and Collin County has released early voting results as May 6 election results are tabulated.
Numbers shared by Collin County at 7 p.m. May 6 revealed that 56.94% of early votes cast in McKinney were against a bond item that would authorize $200 million in general obligation bonds for constructing a commercial terminal at the McKinney National Airport. In total, 8,864 of votes cast during early voting were against the item while 6,703 (43.06%) were in favor.
Here's a look at how other McKinney election results look so far, per Collin County early voting results. Election results are unofficial until canvassed. Stay tuned for final election results as they are reported.
City Council
Early voting totals shared by Collin County also revealed an early lead for Michael Jones in the race for McKinney's At Large 2 City Council spot. Jones garnered 52.03% (7,175) of the early votes ahead of opponents Tom Meredith (6,082), who gained 44.11% of early votes, and Taiwo Ajunwon, who garnered 3.86% (532) of early votes.
Early voting results show a broad lead for Patrick Cloutier in the race for McKinney's District 2 City Council spot. Cloutier, who currently serves in the At Large 2 spot on the city council, garnered 77.94% (1,798) of the early votes while opponent Michael Silva gained 22.06% (509) of the early votes.
McKinney ISD Board of Trustees
Early voting results show an early lead for Place 4 incumbent Amy Dankel, who garnered 58.35% (1,912) of the early votes ahead of opponent Brittany Hendrickson, who gained 41.65% (1,365) of the votes.
Place 5 incumbent Lynn Sperry also saw an initial lead with 63.24% of early votes (1,287) ahead of challenger Rachel Elliott, who garnered 36.76% (748) of the votes.
Place 6 incumbent Stephanie O'Dell also saw an initial lead with 58.74% (7,241) of early votes. Challenger Jim Westerheid garnered 30.33% of the early votes, followed by additional opponent Serena Ashcroft with 10.93% (1,348) of the votes.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
