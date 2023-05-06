Election file photo
vchalup - stock.adobe.com

The polls have closed, and Collin County has released early voting results as May 6 election results are tabulated. 

Numbers shared by Collin County at 7 p.m. May 6 revealed that 56.94% of early votes cast in McKinney were against a bond item that would authorize $200 million in general obligation bonds for constructing a commercial terminal at the McKinney National Airport. In total, 8,864 of votes cast during early voting were against the item while 6,703 (43.06%) were in favor. 

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments