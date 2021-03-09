To ensure the safety of citizens and staff, the City of McKinney encourages citizens to wear masks inside city facilities and practice social distancing when Governor Greg Abbott's statewide mask mandate is lifted on Wednesdday. City employees will still be required to wear masks.
"We are all looking forward to a return to normalcy, and the Governor’s removal of the mask mandate is but one hopeful signal that things will be improving in the coming months, particularly as more vaccines are given," City Manager Paul Grimes said. "Yet we know this virus is still active in the community and the infection rate is still hovering near 1.0, so we will do our part to stay vigilant. Masks in combination with social distancing and proper cleaning minimizes the spread of the virus, so we kindly request our residents to respect their neighbors and help protect everyone inside our facilities."
For more information, visit www.mckinneytexas.org/covid-19. All residents are highly encouraged to follow the Collin County Health Care Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for the most current updates and recommendations relating to the pandemic.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.