With restaurants heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, McKinney is looking at implementing a parklet program as a way to help businesses struggling through limited occupancy mandates.
Parklets, or public seating that turns curbside parking space into outdoor communal areas, have become more popular in the wake of the pandemic, Assistant City Manager Kim Flom said during a Dec. 1 McKinney City Council work session.
The city’s consideration comes in the wake of a proposal from the McKinney Restaurant Council looking for ways to allow for opening parking space to business use.
Parameters proposed by city staff for the parklet program would allow for a business to use two parking spaces for a parklet if the adjacent businesses provide written approval.
In addition, parklets would not be allowed within the central square of the McKinney downtown area as part of the pilot program, according to proposed parameters from the city. The parameters state that parklets would have to also be at least 250 feet apart with consideration for additional parklets if neighbors approve of it.
City Planner Alek Miller said that limitation comes in an effort to maintain space for parking.
Flom said the city had gauged interest in a pilot program just before the Thanksgiving holiday. As of Dec. 1, only one restaurant had reached out to participate. She later said that interest for similar programs that had been implemented in other communities was usually minimal because of the amount of investment involved.
“The one thing we learned through our research is that these are not small investments,” Flom said.
Flom said other programs usually involved cities allowing for the spaces while businesses bore the costs of parklet design and construction. Parklets could cost in the ballpark of $20,000 to $50,000, she said.
Mayor George Fuller said he was in favor of exploring how the city could take on that expense. Flom said the city had some CARES Act funding left that could pay for a parklet, but that the parklet would need to be installed by the end of the year in order for it to be eligible for CARES Act funding.
“My interest in trying to pursue that would not stop at CARES Act funding if it wasn’t available,” Fuller added. “I would want to at least have the discussion on what else we could do and where else we might be able to find those monies to assist the businesses that are just struggling.”
The city sent out a survey to downtown businesses to gauge interest in parklet use.
In the survey, some respondents said while the parklet model wouldn’t work for their business, they thought it was a good idea to help struggling restaurants. Multiple respondents cited concerns of taking away from an already-limited parking supply while others said nearby garages could alleviate parking concerns.
During the meeting, Mayor Pro Tem Rainey Rogers said he was concerned that patrons would not want to use the outdoor parklets during the colder months, and Councilman Scott Elliot said he was concerned that the program would result in picking “winners and losers.”
Councilman Rick Franklin said he didn’t think many restaurants would use the parklet program.
“But if it saves one business or helps one business, I mean I think at this point in time, with all the distress they’ve had to go through in the past year, if you could help one business or two businesses, it’s worth putting it in there,” Franklin said.
Flom said city staff would prepare an ordinance for the program that would come to the City Council on Dec. 15.
