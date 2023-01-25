The fate of four downtown McKinney properties was the subject of discussion during a Tuesday City Council work session.
The city owns multiple properties downtown, according to city documents. That includes the development services building property, the current city hall property, a 82,005 square-foot parking lot and another 38,986 square-foot parking lot — the four properties that were the subject of Tuesday’s discussion.
According to a presentation by Michael Quint, development services executive director with the city, the current zoning for the four properties would all allow for a variety of land uses, including office, hotel, restaurant, personal service and residential. Each property also allows for development at a maximum of five stories tall.
On Tuesday, Quint posed multiple questions to council members, the first being: “Should the properties be redeveloped now or not?”
“Whatever process we go through is going to take time,” Quint noted. “I don’t want to give you the idea that if the council says ‘redevelop now,’ that tomorrow you’re going to see something happen. This is going to be long and drawn out, going to be very intentional, whichever process we go through.”
He followed up with two other questions: “If now, should all or just some of the properties be redeveloped?” “If the properties are going to be redeveloped now, what process should be followed?”
Presentation slides featured pros, cons and financial impacts for a variety of scenarios, including retaining all properties, redeveloping properties, redeveloping properties via a partnership or selling properties.
Council members spoke in favor of pursuing a partnership to redevelop the properties via a request for qualifications (RFQ) process.
“I’m in favor of an RFQ process where, while we hear from the community, we make a request to developers for them to come forward with what their plan would be for the property. We’re able to kind of be that liaison between public input and brain trust up here, and help determine or have a role in determining what gets built and developed would be where I stand.”
Other council members, including Mayor Pro Tem Rainey Rogers, echoed support, adding that one property could host a hotel.
“I think downtown needs a nice hotel that would bring in lots of business,” Rogers said. “I think it would help businesses around here. I mean, I just think there’s lots of ideas that you could do with these properties. But I don’t think there’s anybody on the council that just wants to open it up and just sell it and not have the control, and so I think that the RFQ process is probably what we would all want, and control that and get it out there and get people back in these buildings in some form or fashion, whether these buildings or new buildings.”
City Council members including Councilman Justin Beller, Councilwoman Geré Feltus and McKinney Mayor George Fuller emphasized the significance of gathering local input.
“We want to make sure that we take great care in how it’s developed,” Fuller said.
An anticipated timeline for an RFQ partnership process was included in Quint’s presentation. The timeline indicated that a public input period would take place in the spring of 2023. Work towards the RFQ itself (which involves drafting a request for qualifications, conducting a property appraisal, conducting a market analysis and advertising the RFQ) would take place between summer and fall of 2023. The selection process for partners and the negotiation process would be slated to start in winter of 2023 and stretch into summer 2024, according to the presented anticipated timeline.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
