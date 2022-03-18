McKinney Fire captain

The McKinney Fire Department is proud to announce that Captain Micah Maxon is selected for “The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation Everyone Goes Home Future Leaders Fellowship Program.” It is a multi-year mentorship program that looks to broaden individual experiences and contacts as well as developing leadership and interpersonal skills.

Participants are matched with a fire service organization that can benefit from their skills. At the same time, the organization will help the participant grow through advanced knowledge and hands-on training.

Maxon is currently in the last year of his bachelor’s degree in Organizational Management.

“I hope to grow and develop my personal leadership skills so that if or when I am needed, I am prepared,” Maxon said.

Other information can be located at www.mckinneyfire.org or www.nfpa.org.

