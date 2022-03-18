The McKinney Fire Department is proud to announce that Captain Micah Maxon is selected for “The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation Everyone Goes Home Future Leaders Fellowship Program.” It is a multi-year mentorship program that looks to broaden individual experiences and contacts as well as developing leadership and interpersonal skills.
Participants are matched with a fire service organization that can benefit from their skills. At the same time, the organization will help the participant grow through advanced knowledge and hands-on training.
Maxon is currently in the last year of his bachelor’s degree in Organizational Management.
“I hope to grow and develop my personal leadership skills so that if or when I am needed, I am prepared,” Maxon said.
