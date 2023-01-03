Fire Chief Danny Kistner

McKinney Fire Chief Danny Kistner

 Courtesy of city of McKinney

Fire Chief Danny Kistner has announced his retirement after 11 years with the City of McKinney Fire Department. His final day with the city will be Jan. 30.

“We are sincerely grateful for the years of service Chief Kistner has given to this city. He helped modernize and grow our Fire Department to a large, 11-station metropolitan department that is truly best in class. For that, he has much to be proud of, and we wish him all the best in his future endeavors,” said City Manager Paul Grimes. 

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

