Fire Chief Danny Kistner has announced his retirement after 11 years with the City of McKinney Fire Department. His final day with the city will be Jan. 30.
“We are sincerely grateful for the years of service Chief Kistner has given to this city. He helped modernize and grow our Fire Department to a large, 11-station metropolitan department that is truly best in class. For that, he has much to be proud of, and we wish him all the best in his future endeavors,” said City Manager Paul Grimes.
“At the height of the pandemic, the McKinney Fire Department, under the steady leadership and guidance of Chief Kistner, joined the effort to vaccinate the public because there was a deep need to get shots to our most vulnerable citizens as quickly as possible. They administered more than 60,000 life-saving shots, giving countless people hope from the terrible disease. For that, and for his many other contributions to the community, we cannot thank him enough,” said Mayor George Fuller.
The city will conduct a nationwide search for a permanent replacement in the coming weeks.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
