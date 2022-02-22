“Do you remember who I am?”
The question reached Charlie Skaggs while he was at a store one day. When the person who asked pulled his mask down, Skaggs recognized the face before him.
“You know, I haven’t been to the hospital in eight months,” the man said.
In the past, the man would go to the hospital multiple times a week.
Skaggs, who serves as Emergency Medical Services chief for the McKinney Fire Department, knew the man was part of the department’s Community Healthcare Program, which aims to help people get better at managing their health so that they don’t need to rely on EMS for regular medical care.
“He was so proud of himself,” Skaggs said. “He was a true success right there. And he’s doing his own thing now and knows how to have a healthy lifestyle.”
Since the program’s inception in 2013, it has helped over 250 people.
“There’s a lot of people that call us a lot because they’re having difficulty managing chronic conditions,” McKinney Fire Chief Danny Kistner said. “So in 2013, we established a community health program to help these people manage their chronic conditions so they don’t have to call 911 all the time, and they can stay home.”
Now, the program is looking to elevate. In February, the McKinney Fire Department announced that it will be partnering with Molina Healthcare of Texas to allow vulnerable patients at high risk for needing the city’s EMS services to get help in managing routine needs without emergency help, according to a press release.
Kistner said the partnership, which is about a year in the making, will allow personnel to have an easier time identifying patients who could benefit from the community healthcare program.
“It’s exciting for us because this could be creating a new healthcare compensation model for the future, and we’re part of the foundation of the ground floor of that,” he said.
The partnership will provide for compensation for Community Healthcare Program visits, which wasn’t in place before, Kistner said. Instead, the program was a service that was provided in an effort to keep emergency apparatuses open for true emergencies.
With Molina serving as a Medicare and Medicaid provider for the state of Texas, Kistner said, the program helps save money by keeping patients out of hospitals.
“But the bottom line, though, is that it provides a better service for the citizen, a better service for the community,” Kistner said. “It’s not all about the saving money, it’s about what is best for the individual. And if we can keep the individual healthy, if we can keep the individual out of the hospital, that’s better for everybody all the way around.”
Nurse Practitioner Karin Langford said the goal is for patients to eventually graduate out of the program and to be able to live on their own.
“This is the first fire department that we know of in the United States that’s now partnered with a healthcare company to provide this program to some of their insurance clients,” Langford said.
Robert Leavitt, mobile integrated healthcare coordinator, said the program could “bloom” into another division for the fire department.
“But it’s a big, huge asset for the city of Mckinney in the sense that it keeps those patients from overloading the hospital system, is what is our main goal, and the betterment of the citizens of McKinney, because it makes them healthier,” he said.
Skaggs said Molina approached the McKinney Fire Department about working together.
“It was very unique that somebody sought out us and thought our program was successful and they wanted to give it a shot and see if they could do it,” Skaggs said. “They wanted to try it with their department and see if this is something they could start doing all across the country.”
At the peak of the department’s Community Healthcare Program, personnel were seeing 62 patients at one time. Currently, the partnership with Molina will act as a beta program with the department initially seeing 25 Molina patients. However, Kistner sees the potential for growth.
“It’s just the question is how is it going to grow and what’s our capacity?” Kistner said, adding that time will tell.
The department is slated to see the first patient as part of the partnership on March 7.
