A fire resulted in the total loss of a McKinney apartment building, officials have confirmed. 

The city of McKinney confirmed that firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire at approximately midnight on March 9. The fire was at The Gables Apartments at 1500 Eldorado Parkway. The fire was in a two-story, 16-unit apartment building. 

A fire in a building at 1500 Eldorado Parkway resulted in the total loss of a two-story, 16-unit apartment building, according to a spokesperson with the city of McKinney. 

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

