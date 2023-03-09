A fire resulted in the total loss of a McKinney apartment building, officials have confirmed.
The city of McKinney confirmed that firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire at approximately midnight on March 9. The fire was at The Gables Apartments at 1500 Eldorado Parkway. The fire was in a two-story, 16-unit apartment building.
One person was transported with smoke inhalation, officials said. There were no firefighter injuries. The fire is under investigation.
The city confirmed that the fire department also responded to a single-story residential structure fire on the 7500 block of Comal River in the Trinity Falls neighborhood. There was a possible lightning strike, according to a spokesperson with the McKinney Fire Department. There were no civilian or firefighter injuries. There was damage to the roof and several rooms, and the cause is under investigation.
