A McKinney firefighter will now be serving as a city official in a nearby city.
McKinney Firefighter/Paramedic Randy Atchley has been elected as an Anna City Councilman after beating contender Bryan Heath in a Dec. 8 runoff race.
Atchley’s win comes after almost a year of campaigning for a race expected to end in May before local elections shifted to November in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. For Atchley, who has never run for political office before, the extended stint on the campaign trail served as a learning experience.
“It was crazy, but it was fun at the same time,” he said, “and (I) had a good time learning about the process, learning about elections in general and what the average voter's looking for and got to meet a ton of people in the city of Anna that I hadn't met before.”
As Atchley moves into the council seat made vacant by outgoing Chris Reeves, a police officer, the firefighter sees his entrance on the council as a good fit.
“I really think every city should have some sort of first responder, whether he's retired or active,” Atchley said, “some sort of first responder either on the city council or in some sort of advisory role where these guys and women can understand what the police and firemen are thinking of and what the citizens are wanting in their homes.”
Public safety became Atchley’s prime issue on the campaign trail. With 26 years of experience, he sees his experience as a first responder in two large Texas cities as a way to help Anna prepare for an influx of growth. That expected growth is a prime reason why Atchley decided to run for office, he said.
“(Anna is) going to be, in my opinion, the next McKinney, and we have to prepare for that,” he said. “So I felt this is my chance to make an impact and with public safety being my main concern platform, that we have to make sure our police and fire keep up with the growth.”
Atchley isn’t new to serving as a voice to municipal governments on behalf of fire personnel. He’s a member of the McKinney Fire Department’s meet and confer team that negotiates with the City Council and city manager on things like employee contracts and benefits.
For him, serving on the dais at council meetings could help the McKinney Fire Department and local union as well.
“What better way to help my own guys here by knowing what city councilmen or city managers are thinking about, what their concerns are budget-wise and what the other side of the table brings to the table is of a huge advantage,” he said.
While Atchley won just 32% of the vote during the three-way race on Nov. 3, he garnered 65% in December. Looking back, Atchley said he felt partisan politics played a role in the run up to the election. While municipal elections are meant to be non-partisan, Atchley said he felt democrats tried to make the race partisan.
“So I had to fight back in that and say that I'm against shutdowns, I'm against mask mandates, I'm against defunding the police,” he said. “Those are things that I never thought I would have to say in a city council election.”
As Atchley looks ahead to his time on the council, he said he appreciates the Professional Firefighters of McKinney group for their support and Anna citizens.
“I really appreciate the citizens of Anna,” he said. “I'm very humbled and grateful for the opportunity, for their faith in me by voting for me, and I won't let them down, and I'm ready to get to work.”
