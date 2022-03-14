A labor union representing McKinney fire fighters has announced a vote of “no-confidence” against McKinney’s Fire Chief.
According to a press release published Monday on its social media page, the Professional Fire Fighters of McKinney organization, which is a local chapter of the International Association of Firefighters, issued a vote of “no confidence” against Chief Danny Kistner in December.
In response, the McKinney City Manager’s Office has said city management has “full faith and confidence” in Kistner’s ability to lead.
The Professional Firefighters of McKinney said Monday that it was releasing a statement on the vote “due to online comments generated by citizens.” According to the press release, the December vote followed review of a two-page charge letter.
“The internal document cited various issues including a lack of trust, failure to respond to firefighters concerns, inefficient staffing models, inconsistencies with discipline, poor judgement and a sowing of discord that has resulted in an all-time low morale within the department,” the organization stated. “The vote of no confidence should be looked at as an alternative method to bring forth serious concerns of public safety and mismanagement to the public, while still promoting the uninterrupted and dedicated service because such services are vital to the welfare and public safety of the city of McKinney.”
The Professional Fire Fighters of McKinney says it represents 197 members of the McKinney Fire Department in various divisions. The organization recorded an 84.5% vote of having no confidence, according to the press release.
“The members of the fire department have worked for years with fire administration staff to address issues within the department, and have been met with failed results,” the organization stated. “The association, and department members, continue to take an active approach to work with city leaders, and fire department command staff to address the issues since the vote was conducted. Our organization hopes to be able to resolve the issues within the fire department, and produce an outcome that will benefit the citizens of McKinney, as well as the fire department.”
In a statement shared with the McKinney Courier-Gazette on Monday, the McKinney City Manager’s Office said it was aware of the vote.
“City leaders have reviewed the complaints made by some members of the association and found them to be based on either a difference of opinion regarding managerial discretion or half-truths intended to mislead other members of the association into supporting their motives,” the City Manager’s Office stated. “The ongoing efforts to discredit the positive work of the fire department, its dedicated men and women, and its leadership are counterproductive to our goal of maintaining a safe and secure community. Upholding the public's trust is our highest priority, and we take these matters very seriously.”
“Chief Kistner has admirably served the City of McKinney for more than 10 years,” the office added. “We are confident that the pay, benefits, and working conditions within the McKinney Fire Department are second to none. In fact, the McKinney City Council recently ratified a new contract with the fire association that only underscores this commitment.”
The City Manager’s office said following the vote of no confidence, the city and department leadership have been meeting with a committee of firefighters appointed by the association to discuss the organization’s concerns.
“As with any city department, and no less during a two-year global pandemic and a difficult winter storm in 2021, sometimes challenging and unpopular decisions need to be made for the betterment and safety of the community,” the City Manager’s Office stated. “The city’s management team has full faith and confidence in Chief Kistner’s ability to lead the members of the McKinney Fire Department and to continue to focus on the needs and well-being of the department and the community. McKinney’s residents can be assured that our public safety departments are filled with talented, capable and dedicated employees who will continue to provide exceptional service to all those who call McKinney home.”
Read the full statements below:
Statement from the McKinney City Manager's Office:
The City of McKinney is aware that the Professional Fire Fighters of McKinney association held a “vote of no-confidence” for Fire Chief Danny Kistner.
City leaders have reviewed the complaints made by some members of the association and found them to be based on either a difference of opinion regarding managerial discretion or half-truths intended to mislead other members of the association into supporting their motives. The ongoing efforts to discredit the positive work of the Fire Department, its dedicated men and women, and its leadership are counterproductive to our goal of maintaining a safe and secure community. Upholding the public's trust is our highest priority, and we take these matters very seriously.
Chief Kistner has admirably served the City of McKinney for more than 10 years. We are confident that the pay, benefits, and working conditions within the McKinney Fire Department are second to none. In fact, the McKinney City Council recently ratified a new contract with the fire association that only underscores this commitment. Following the vote of no confidence, city and department leadership has been meeting with a committee of fire fighters, appointed by the association, to discuss and address legitimate concerns raised by the association.
As with any city department, and no less during a two-year global pandemic and a difficult winter storm in 2021, sometimes challenging and unpopular decisions need to be made for the betterment and safety of the community. The city’s management team has full faith and confidence in Chief Kistner’s ability to lead the members of the McKinney Fire Department and to continue to focus on the needs and well-being of the department and the community. McKinney’s residents can be assured that our public safety departments are filled with talented, capable, and dedicated employees who will continue to provide exceptional service to all those who call McKinney home.
