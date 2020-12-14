The McKinney Fire Department reminded residents to get out and stay out of a house that is on fire after rescuing a woman from the roof of a burning home on Sunday.
After helping her mother escape a burning home on the 6300 block of Avalon Woods Drive early Sunday morning, a resident went back inside the house to get her cell phone. She was unable to exit, according to a McKinney Fire Department press release.
When the department arrived, they found her stranded on the roof and used ladders to bring her down to safety, the press release stated. Two people were treated and then taken to a hospital for burns and smoke inhalation, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
“If a fire breaks out in your home, you have just a few minutes to get out safely,” McKinney Fire Marshal Mike Smith said. “Close doors as you leave and don’t go back inside for any reason.”
The National Fire Protection Association suggests creating and practicing a fire escape plan to be prepared in case of a fire.
“Fire can spread rapidly through your home, leaving you as little as one or two minutes to escape safely once the smoke alarm sounds,” the association website states.
The website suggests walking through your home and inspecting all possible exits and escape routes. More information can be found at nfpa.org.
