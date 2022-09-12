James Bresnahan first encountered the McKinney Flour Mill during a tour roughly 10 years ago.
He had lived in McKinney since 2006 and joined the McKinney Chamber of Commerce around 2010. As part of the Leadership McKinney class, he and the rest of the group were taken on a tour of prominent spots in McKinney — including the flour mill.
“When we stopped here, they had mentioned that the city was working with the flour mill at the time and trying to re-energize this side of town,” Bresnahan said.
Since then, Bresnahan has become manager of the mill and is also part owner, along with a number of investors. Today, the facility continues to host weddings, parties and other events, as well as local businesses including a coffee shop, bakery and spa. Rehabilitation work on the historic site has since taken place, adding to the charm of the building and embracing its historic elements. An elevator shaft has become a bar, grain chutes have become multiple chandeliers and the city’s historic Main Street, which runs behind the main building, is now an enhanced walkway with gravel and cafe lights that usually serves as a setting for bride and groom exits and cocktail hours.
For Bresnahan and business partner Ashlee Russ, operating the historic site in east Mckinney comes down to honoring the facility’s heritage while also looking ahead to future development.
Celebrating 150 years
The original flour mill in McKinney was built in the 1850s, Bresnahan said.
However, after the first building, made of stone and timber, burned down, a new building was established in 1872.
As a result, the McKinney Flour Mill is celebrating 150 years of existence this year.
There are elements of the mill’s history that Bresnahan and Russ are looking to enhance even further, including the legacy of Ida Chitwood, who developed a following in the early 1900s conducting cooking demonstrations across the country using flour from the mill in McKinney. To honor her legacy, there are plans to open “Ida’s Biscuit Bar” at the mill in the future.
That goal also comes down to the little things around the facility.
“We try to maintain the same floors and the doors and everything that is here and maintain it so it stays for another 150 years, and then add to what’s already here and make it better,” Bresnahan said.
Looking to the future
Honoring the past has been a strong theme in the area as the city and developers look ahead to the burgeoning development that has its eyes on the land east of across State Highway 5.
However, signs of the future are evident around the flour mill itself: the historic McKinney Ice House has been taken down, and preparations are underway to break ground on the city’s future municipal complex. Across the street from the flour mill, construction is underway daily on the future site of TUPPS Brewery. Adjacent to the mill, the city recently cut the ribbon on a brand new mural placed on historic silos that aims to honor McKinney’s identity. Bresnahan mentioned planned street improvements that will add walkability to the area.
Amid that change, the McKinney Flour Mill also has its own plans for being an epicenter in what Bresnahan foresees as a future entertainment district in McKinney. Plans for the mill include providing restaurants, and there are also plans to provide a 25-room boutique hotel that would give guests a place to stay in the area.
“As the designer, we do plan to incorporate a lot of the old working equipment into the rooms. So you might have a unique headboard. Who knows?” Russ said.
With three floors above the current event space at the mill, Bresnahan said the two floors above the future lobby space would hold hotel rooms while the top floor would include a restaurant and bar.
There are also plans to host more events. While the venue has been a draw for weddings and parties in the past, Russ said there are also visions of hosting “pop-up” events such as country dancing, live music and bingo nights. There are plans to host a Valentine’s Day event that will include a cello performance early next year that will include a collaboration with Local Yocal and cello performer Joseph Kuipers.
Bresnahan said the development east of State Highway 5 had been on the horizon for a long time.
“We’re just very excited that it’s happening, and been waiting for it to happen, and so it’s creating the ability for us to continue with our plans, which was the hotel and the restaurants that we’re going to provide,” he said.
Bresnahan added that with the city’s future municipal complex slated for construction across the street, there will be roughly 500 employees in the area. In addition, he said, nearby TUPPS will provide a draw to the area.
“So this is going to be the new entertainment district of McKinney,” he said. “And we’re right in the middle of it.”
