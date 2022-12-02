McKinney Police Chief Joe Ellenburg

Joe Ellenburg

 Courtesy of city of McKinney

This week, McKinney made it official: the city announced the name of the next person to run its police department.

After serving as interim Chief of Police since October, McKinney Assistant Police Chief Joe Ellenburg will now serve as the next leader for McKinney’s police force.

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

