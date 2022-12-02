This week, McKinney made it official: the city announced the name of the next person to run its police department.
After serving as interim Chief of Police since October, McKinney Assistant Police Chief Joe Ellenburg will now serve as the next leader for McKinney’s police force.
The move comes after McKinney’s former police chief, Greg Conley, transitioned into a new role with the city as director of public safety.
For Ellenburg, the move comes after 27 years of working with MPD and after nine of those years as Assistant Chief over operations.
Mulling over a question about how he entered the world of law enforcement, Ellenburg recalls a criminal justice class taught by a Dr. Stafford at Hardin-Simmons University. His law enforcement career began with a stint with the Collin County Sheriff’s Office — he remembers when the sheriff’s office and the McKinney Police Department were located across the street from each other.
“I feel like it was a calling,” Ellenburg said. “I was kind of being drawn towards that, but as far as my ‘why’ or my passion for law enforcement, it kind of developed as I had already started.”
Eventually, he got to know McKinney’s officers, and in 1995, he applied to work with the department. By the time he was hired, McKinney had a population of roughly 19,000 people, he said.
Today, with McKinney boasting a population of over 200,000, Ellenburg is no stranger to being a part of a department that is serving an ever-growing community.
“That’s kind of just been my life since I’ve been a McKinney Police Officer,” he said. “So with rapid growth comes lots of challenges, not just staffing, but there’s technological challenges, you just kind of have to stay on top of it, you have to build strong relationships in the community and within the city itself, and with other agencies, because we try not to recreate the wheel when we don’t have to.”
As Ellenburg moves from an assistant chief role into being at the helm of the McKinney Police Department, he anticipates the transition to be a smooth one.
“I guess my goals are just to approach it with humility and prayer, and there’s no wisdom or intelligence that comes with this promotion, so I’ll need to surround myself with the right people and continue on the successful path we’re on,” he said.
Top-of-mind topics for Ellenburg include officer wellness and removing a stigma of mental health within the industry, he said. That has meant working with a mental health coordinator, key officers and a peer support team to promote mental health awareness.
One other priority topic is being ready for active attack responses, he said.
“These mass events that are becoming more and more common across our country, it has to be constantly trained, constantly studied, constantly on the forefront of our mind,” Ellenburg said, adding that while there are preventative measures, it’s also necessary to ensure a swift, accurate and appropriate response.
Speaking about the overall role of MPD, Ellenburg mentioned multiple aspects of the job.
“It plays a vital role as far as fulfilling the mission of keeping McKinney a safe place to live, work and visit, and that is of paramount importance,” he said, adding, “but many times we’re the only 24/7 customer service ambassador for our residents and our visitors.”
That means officers are often expected to do tasks like helping stranded motorists or residents locked out of their homes, he said.
“I mean, there are certain times of the day that the only person that you know who’s going to answer the phone is 9-1-1,” Ellenburg said. “So we try to meet those expectations and provide the customer service, no matter what the request is. And if we can’t, we’re usually going to be that bridge into connecting them with the people who can.”
Ellenburg will be officially sworn in as McKinney’s chief of police on Tuesday, Dec. 6 at the regular city council meeting.
