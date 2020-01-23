Any questions about whether the McKinney boys’ basketball team’s young roster could bounce back from getting upset by crosstown rival McKinney Boyd last week were answered with a resounding “yes” on Tuesday against state-ranked Prosper.
The Lions came out with an intensity and fury needed to grab a big 62-56 victory over the Eagles to get back on the winning track and claim their biggest victory of the season.
“The win was big, especially to bounce back from that tough loss to Boyd in a game we all wanted to win, but to respond the way with did tonight was very important,” said Wes Watson, McKinney head coach. “A lot of teams would have let that crosstown loss linger into tonight and then you roll into a tough place like Allen and you all of sudden find yourself 4-3 in district. After not making the playoffs last season, our goal this season is to get our seniors back into the playoffs, and tonight, everyone proved why.”
While McKinney and its young roster got to shine in the spotlight of its biggest win of the season, Prosper was forced to regroup in the wake of losing two of its last three district games. The loss was even more frustrating for the Eagles considering they committed seven fouls in the third quarter, which put McKinney in the bonus early, followed by committing seven turnovers in the fourth quarter.
The Eagles were led in scoring by Ammon Allan and Mondo Battle, who scored 15 and 14 points, respectively, for a Prosper team that had an off-shooting night.
“It’s disappointing not to play well down the stretch after playing pretty well in the third quarter, but they made us make some tough passes and I think our legs were tired at the end, but we battled all the way to the end,” said Jonathan Ellis, Prosper head coach. “We have 20 wins and five losses, and our losses have a similar theme where we are into it in the fourth quarter and let things slip away in the end. This team has a lot of talented seniors on it and needs to figure that out, and that’s on me and my coaching staff to fix.”
McKinney got a big boost from up-and-coming star sophomore Alex Anamekwe, who came out of the gates hot by scoring nine of his game-high 21 points in the first quarter.
“My coach gave me a challenge just to go out and be me,” Anamekwe said. “I embraced the challenge of playing against a good player like (Mondo) Battle and was in attack mode from the jump, because I knew we needed that because we’ve been getting off to all these slow starts.”
While Anamekwe ignited McKinney, senior Blaise Roney was the closer for the Lions — scoring 10 of his 15 points in the fourth quarter. With Prosper leading 41-37 at the end of three quarters, Roney scored five points in the first 30 seconds of the fourth quarter which was part of a 7-0 run that gave McKinney a 44-41 lead it never relinquished.
Roney’s timely buckets and all-around solid play is one of the many reasons McKinney has been able to consistently get victories in its tightly contested district game so far this season.
“We came in with a dog mentality and I was simply able to channel that in the fourth quarter because they might be bigger than us physically, but for us it was about being the bigger dog in the fight and we were tonight,” Roney said. “Now we must stay humble and keep listening to the negativity and be motivated along with being ourselves. I’m extra proud of wins like this because it sets up our young guys for future success. They are going to be really good because they are a special group.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.