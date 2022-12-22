Two families on Tuesday received the keys to their newly built homes at ribbon-cutting ceremonies as part of the city of McKinney's housing rehabilitation and reconstruction program. These homes were too damaged to repair, so the city demolished and rebuilt them. Construction took longer than anticipated due to material shortages in the construction industry, but the city is excited that they will all be home for Christmas. Another homeowner received keys to their home on Friday, totaling three homes that were rebuilt this year by the city of McKinney.
The city's Housing Services Division has assisted more than 60 families with down payment and closing cost assistance, tenant-based rental assistance, and rehabilitation and reconstruction of existing housing for low- and moderate-income homeowners. The Housing Rehabilitation and Reconstruction program is funded by the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG). These funds are awarded to the City of McKinney by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.