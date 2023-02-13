Empress Drane's story began in McKinney and continues here to this day. A graduate of McKinney High School, Drane now serves as the McKinney City Secretary.
Tell us a little bit about yourself.
I was born and raised in McKinney - my family has been here for quite a while. I graduated from MHS, attended UNT on a basketball scholarship and earned a business degree in Strategic Management. I’m a mom of three sons and my favorite thing right now is following them around for their various activities.
What brought you to McKinney?
I can’t imagine being anywhere else.
What made you want to become City Secretary?
I first began with the city in parks and recreation and really enjoyed working in the neighborhood where I grew up, and also helping people become more engaged with the city. The opportunity to serve as the City Secretary is simply an extension of being helpful, just from a different perspective.
How would you describe your role to residents?
A conduit – I get to help people along the way to wherever they are going by connecting them to the correct information, people or processes that are needed.
What is the most surprising thing about your job?
Most people only see me sitting quietly at City Council meetings, but that’s about the only time I don’t talk – a lot.
What is a normal day like for you?
1. Create a plan
2. the unexpected happens
3. Adjust the plan
4. Repeat 2 & 3.
What do you like to do in your free time?
Laugh, as much as possible.
Where in McKinney is your favorite place to spend time?
In my backyard.
Tell our readers something about yourself that they would never guess to be true.
I love to tinker in the garage and hang out at Home Depot. I’m much happier fixing a leaky faucet than getting a mani-pedi.
If you had to pick a theme song for yourself, what would it be?
There’s a different song for every mood, every mission and every memory.
Are you an early bird or a night owl?
A little of both, it ebbs and flows.
What do you want your legacy to be?
I’d like for my legacy to be that, for the people who’ve actually known me, it’s been a fairly good experience, and that a happy memory will make them laugh or smile.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
