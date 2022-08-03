The McKinney City Council on Tuesday agreed unanimously to set a proposed property tax rate ceiling for the 2023 fiscal year.
The decision served to set a maximum rate that the council could approve for the fiscal year, although McKinney Chief Financial Officer Mark Holloway and Mayor George Fuller both said the rate actually approved by the City Council usually comes below the ceiling rate. In fact, Hollway said, the tax rate recommended by City Manager Paul Grimes in the FY 2023 budget will be lower than the ceiling rate set Tuesday.
The ceiling rate of $0.459547 per $100 of assessed valuation is roughly four cents lower than the rate approved last year, a reduction for the city that Holloway said was larger than anything he could find in previous years.
The no-new-revenue rate for FY 2023 came in at $0.433324.
The voter approval tax rate landed at $0.473666. This rate is set at 3.5% above the no-new-revenue rate. Exceeding the voter approval rate would trigger a required election.
Last year’s tax rate ceiling was $0.5025, and the tax rate adopted last year was $0.4977.
Estimated taxable values in McKinney have landed at $31.2 billion this year, according to the Tuesday presentation, which Holloway said had come as a bit of a surprise.
“We’ve been working with a number for our taxable values that we thought was going to be a little bit lower, but when the actual values, the certified values came in, they were about $1.2 billion higher than we thought.”
Data presented Tuesday shows that McKinney’s taxable values had steadily increased, rising from $11.87 billion in fiscal year 2014 to $26.63 billion in fiscal year 2022.
“Market values have spiked, but homeowners are capped at 10%, which is what we keep showing as the taxable value,” Holloway said. “So they’re capped at 10%, so they can rise 10%, and then we can only go 3.5%. So we will essentially meet somewhere in the middle there.”
Holloway said his calculations indicated the city could have gone as high as roughly $0.473 with its rate.
“But that is not being suggested, clearly, here,” he said.”We’re actually staying under the 3.5.”
Previously, the city has set the ceiling rate concurrent with the previous year’s rate, Holloway said.
“However with the rise in values being so much this year, that was not even possible, as you can see,” he said.
The city has scheduled a budget workshop for Aug. 12 and a budget public input meeting for Aug. 16.
On Sept. 6, the council is slated to hold a public hearing on the budget, have final adoption on the budget, have a public hearing on the tax rate and adopt the tax rate.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
