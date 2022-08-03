tax rate history--.png

The McKinney City Council on Tuesday agreed unanimously to set a proposed property tax rate ceiling for the 2023 fiscal year.

The decision served to set a maximum rate that the council could approve for the fiscal year, although McKinney Chief Financial Officer Mark Holloway and Mayor George Fuller both said the rate actually approved by the City Council usually comes below the ceiling rate. In fact, Hollway said, the tax rate recommended by City Manager Paul Grimes in the FY 2023 budget will be lower than the ceiling rate set Tuesday.

