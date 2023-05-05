Deck Park 1

A concept design presented on April 18 shows preliminary visioning for an "inverted deck park" option that the city of McKinney is exploring as a pedestrian crossing for State Highway 5. 

When it comes to the original idea of bringing a “deck park” to McKinney’s downtown area, Kim Flom will take you all the way back to 2014. 

That was when the city did a corridor study on State Highway 5 in response to the fact that the Texas Department of Transportation was planning to do reconstruction on the roadway. At the time, pedestrian connectivity was highlighted as a key topic, said Flom, McKinney’s assistant city manager. Then, in 2020, before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, city staff gave a presentation to the city council about open spaces in the cultural district. That was when the idea of a deck park was brought up, Flom said.   

Deck Park 2

A concept design presented on April 18 shows preliminary visioning for an "inverted deck park" option that the city of McKinney is exploring as a pedestrian crossing for State Highway 5. 
Deck Park 3

An April 18 presentation details visioning for what an "inverted deck park" would bring to McKinney. 
Deck Park 4

A concept design presented on April 18 shows visioning for a cross section of an "inverted deck park" option that the city of McKinney is exploring as a pedestrian crossing for State Highway 5. 

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments