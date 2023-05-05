When it comes to the original idea of bringing a “deck park” to McKinney’s downtown area, Kim Flom will take you all the way back to 2014.
That was when the city did a corridor study on State Highway 5 in response to the fact that the Texas Department of Transportation was planning to do reconstruction on the roadway. At the time, pedestrian connectivity was highlighted as a key topic, said Flom, McKinney’s assistant city manager. Then, in 2020, before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, city staff gave a presentation to the city council about open spaces in the cultural district. That was when the idea of a deck park was brought up, Flom said.
Then, the pandemic hit. It wasn’t until 2021 that the city council more officially directed city staff to look into the deck park option as a way to connect the communities east and west of State Highway 5. The city pursued a feasibility study and then in April 2022 presented a few options, including a deck park, “inverted” deck park and enhanced “at-grade” crossing. (Read more about the three options here.) After that, the city engaged with the public and looked at the details, including costs, funding opportunities and implications with TxDOT’s State Highway reconstruction project.
“But now the real work begins,” Flom said during a Wednesday, May 3 interview with the McKinney Courier-Gazette.
The comment came after McKinney City Council members on April 18 directed city staff to pursue the “inverted deck park” option. The option entails a grade-separated "inverted deck park" with SH 5 at ground level and the park dipping underneath the roadway to connect both sides. The option was inspired by the concept of "rings" and Galaxy Soho Plaza in Beijing, according to previous reporting by the McKinney Courier-Gazette. The direction came after a lengthy deliberation among council members, which is available to view here: mckinneytx.new.swagit.com/videos/224272?Mode2=Video.
Now, the city is gearing up to coordinate with other agencies to explore making the project a reality.
“We know that the (North Central Texas) Council of Governments has interest in helping us out with this project,” Flom said. “Our first step is to coordinate with them to map out kind of timeline and how to work with the different agencies. So this isn’t just a city of McKinney thing, because we are going over a road that’s a TXDOT road, and the Council of Governments may help with funding, so they are a component. And so we have to work with them to figure out how they want us to structure the project moving forward.”
In addition, Flom said, there will need to be an environmental statement review since the project would be getting governmental funding. That would involve such steps as reviewing alternatives, public engagement, cost analysis and more. There will also need to be another design process.
“We did some very preliminary concepts just so that people could see an idea of what the space could be, but that doesn’t mean we’re going to build exactly what was shown on that slide,” Flom said. “We want to go through a process, involve sort of a broader group of folks to say ‘Alright. What do we want this space to be? Are we hitting the mark with all the components?’ that also will likely have some public engagement.”
Next steps also involve coordination with TxDOT.
“Something that we know the council is interested in is they don’t want to hold up the work that TxDOT is planning on doing with this project,” Flom said. “We want to weave them together so that the efforts to reconstruct and improve State Highway 5 are not impeded in any way by this project.”
While previously presented design concepts showcased features like elevators, a water feature, a playground and a stage, Flom said park features will be vetted through the upcoming design process.
During the discussion, she mentioned the example of The Grotto at the Grandscape development in The Colony, which features an inverted plaza.
“While it’s not the exact same size or shape as ours, it’s close enough that it can kind of give you a feel for what a very cool space can look like where it doesn’t…it’s not exactly a tunnel, but they make it sort of a room, a shaded room, and lighting is part of that,” Flom said. “Even outdoor music can be part of that, water features can be part of that, public art can be part of that. So those are all components that I think are critical to make it a successful space.”
Projected costs for the selected park option are estimated at between $40-45 million. Flom said NCTCOG has verbally supported providing up to $30 million for the park while the city would have to provide an additional $15 million.
“So the Council of Governments is looking at this as a transportation project as part of State Highway 5 that helps connect two neighborhoods together in a safe manner. The city would come in with the park component, the programming component and the continued maintenance.”
Flom said funding on the city side would be explored.
“And, you know, there may be grants out there as well,” she added. “And that’s why even though it seems like, 'Wow, we’ve picked a solution,' it’s still like we’re back to square one, because every path was so different, we needed to pick a path before we could figure out all of those pieces.”
The project would serve to provide a pedestrian connection across a major thoroughfare between the eastern and western portions of the downtown McKinney area. Flom noted development on the east side of the roadway, including work by neighborhood associations to preserve the local character and the construction of a new city hall.
“So in addition to just providing a safe connection now, it also helps catalyze a lot of the other things that are happening in the area,” she said.
A definite timeline has not yet been set for the project, but Flom said the process ahead will include future discussion and public input.
Flom noted that some people wonder what will happen to the rest of State Highway 5 to address connectivity as discussions continue for a deck park between Virginia and Louisiana streets.
“We don’t see this as a project that supersedes or impedes any of those other efforts,” Flom said. “We’ve always been looking at those crossings with TxDOT when they come in with their road, and we’ll continue to do that. It doesn’t mean we’re going to have five deck parks, but we’re definitely going to have better crossings and other key areas all the way up and down the corridor.”
