Jennifer Arnold sees it as chapters within one broad book.
The metaphor is one way to describe the city’s new Unified Development Code, which has revised and compiled multiple major development codes into one resource for the city. The recently-approved code comes as part of a “New Code McKinney” initiative that has been in the works for years.
Beforehand, the city’s rules for things like zoning, subdivisions, lighting, fencing, signs and stormwater management were more scattered in different chapters of the city’s code of ordinances, said Arnold, planning director with the city of McKinney.
“With this update, we’ve actually consolidated them into one master code, which is known as our Unified Development Code, or UDC,” Arnold said, “which is a pretty common new approach for how to do development codes. (...) So all of that information’s now found in one nice spot.”
On Nov. 15, the McKinney City Council approved amending and compiling its development regulations into the UDC. The moment was a culmination of three years of work for the city that kicked off when the council directed city staff to update development regulations in 2019.
Arnold said the initiative came with two goals in mind. One was to align the codes with a new comprehensive plan that, at the time, had been recently adopted.
“Two is to make sure that it is modernized and keeping with the spirit and intent of growth patterns in McKinney and with the market, making it user friendly, making it easy to use and understand,” Arnold said.
That goes for both developers and for residents. Arnold shared an initiative by the city to also create a “development guide” that aims to act as a guide through the process.
“So you may not know all the ends and outs of exactly what’s required for development, but you can read this development guide and have a pretty good understanding of how they might move through the process, so that as a resident, I know, ‘Okay, these are the questions that I might want to ask about where they are in the process and how far off from one thing or another.’” Arnold said. “So we do think that that’s a really good resource, not only for the development community, but residents as well, because this development guide is available to the public, and anybody can pick it up and look through it, and our goal is for it to be easily understandable.”
The update comes as discussions about the state of housing has become an area of focus in the region, including in McKinney. The topic was raised at a recent state of the city event in McKinney, and in response to a question about addressing affordable housing, McKinney City Manager Paul Grimes noted the city’s efforts to review its development codes in order to allow for duplexes, triplexes and other types of housing products to provide for the “missing middle of housing product."
“So we’re doing our best to try to figure out new ways from a policy standpoint that we can put as staff into code for the council to consider,” Grimes said at the Nov. 3 event.
“There’s no silver bullet to attack the housing problem,” Arnold noted during a Nov. 30 interview with the McKinney Courier-Gazette. “And it’s not a code problem, it’s not a McKinney problem, it’s just a national issue that we’re struggling with.”
That said, the city’s new code initiative was a chance to provide a new lineup of residential zoning districts, she said. That includes such measures as providing avenues for cottage multifamily developments (multifamily development that looks and feels like single family development). She added that there is also a mixed residential zoning district that allows for more variety of housing types. In addition, the new code also includes stipulations for additional housing types, including triplexes and quadplexes, in addition to the traditional single family attached, single family detached (townhome), duplex and multifamily products.
Arnold said the goal was to make development options more known within the code and more transparent for stakeholders.
More information is available at tinyurl.com/aahwjzn2
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.