To Aiden Hatcher, one of the most rewarding aspects of being a part of a drum corps is building relationships with fellow corps members while working toward a collective goal.
Since sixth grade, Hatcher has cultivated a passion for percussion instruments, favoring the marimba, snare drum and quad marching drums. Hatcher made his first stab at joining the Wyoming Troopers in 2019, while still attending McKinney High School. Despite not making the cut the first time, he reauditioned in 2022 and successfully joined the drum corps.
“It's really special making it this far,” said Hatcher, while performing with his corps at Tuesday night's Drum Corps International competition at McKinney ISD Stadium. “I've wanted to do this since 2016. I had the opportunity to start in 2022 and it's been so special since. You want something so bad, and when you finally get it, it's like a dream. It almost seems unreal. You don't realize how special it is until you become a part of it.”
This is the first time Hatcher has returned to his hometown for the 2023 Drum Corps International.
“It feels fantastic being back here,” he said. “It's awesome to see all the sights around the nation, but there's something special about coming back home and seeing the familiar sights after being gone for so long. It's really special.”
A point of pride for Hatcher being a part of the Troopers is the bond created when working together for the top spot.
“There are all sorts of special things that happen when you all have the same goal in mind – especially with the Troopers," Hatcher said. "There's a lot of history here because we are one of the founding groups for Drum Corps International. It's amazing to climb back up the ranks and show everyone that we belong among the top dogs.”
In addition to his membership in the Wyoming Troopers, Hatcher currently works as an assistant to the percussion director at his alma mater, sharing his passion for music with high school students.
“It's super cool getting to be a part of this,” Hatcher said. “Even today, while we were warming up, I greeted so many friends and family. What was really special was my students — seeing people I've taught this past year coming out to see what I'm doing was really unique.”
Hatcher is currently pursuing a degree in music education at the University of North Texas in Denton.
“I want to be a music instructor,” he said. “It's been my goal to teach and continue sharing my passion for music to others, not just to let it stop here.”
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
