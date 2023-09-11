On August 31, McKinney High School Head Football Coach, Marcus Shavers, was placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation.
The investigation is now complete and the evidence did not support a finding that Coach Shavers engaged in any illegal conduct. Shavers was cooperative throughout the process. The day the investigation started, Shavers voluntarily submitted to a drug test and the result was negative. He also voluntarily agreed to monthly random drug testing going forward. He will return to his McKinney High School football coaching duties on Saturday, September 9, 2023.
"We want to reassure our community that McKinney ISD follows policy in regard to all personnel matters," McKinney ISD said in a press release. "In general, when district administration receives a complaint, the severity and plausibility of the claim is reviewed. If necessary, the employee is placed on administrative leave pending an investigation; if the allegations are substantiated, appropriate action is taken. If the allegations are not substantiated, the employee is able to return to their normal duties. Please know that we expect all employees of McKinney ISD to conduct themselves in a manner consistent with their position as role models in our community."
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
