On August 31, McKinney High School Head Football Coach, Marcus Shavers, was placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation.

The investigation is now complete and the evidence did not support a finding that Coach Shavers engaged in any illegal conduct. Shavers was cooperative throughout the process. The day the investigation started, Shavers voluntarily submitted to a drug test and the result was negative. He also voluntarily agreed to monthly random drug testing going forward. He will return to his McKinney High School football coaching duties on Saturday, September 9, 2023.


Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

