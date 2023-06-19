Tyler Nechamkin, left, serves as Percussion Director for the McKinney High School Royal Pride Band. Recently, McKinney High School was named one of three winning high schools in the country for the International Percussion Ensemble Competition (IPEC). As a result, MHS has been invited to perform at the Percussive Arts Society International Convention (PASIC) in Indianapolis in the fall. The feat is considered the highest honor for a high school percussion ensemble and is the first such win in MHS history.
Tell us a little bit about yourself.
I am going into my 5th year as the Percussion Director at McKinney High School. I grew up nearby in Wylie and got a degree in music education from the University of North Texas. I live in McKinney with my wife, Lauren, and our two dogs. I love making, playing, teaching, recording, writing and producing music… big music guy. I’m also a green tea enthusiast and a die-hard Dallas Cowboys fan.
What brought you to McKinney ISD?
McKinney High School is the perfect fit for me. The community and support is incredible, it’s a wonderful school district and it’s close to my parents.
What is your earliest music-related memory?
I made silly songs with my brothers, dad, baby sitters, etc. growing up. Music has been a fun part of my life since early on.
What made you want to become a part of the percussion world?
I tried percussion at the instrument selection in 5th grade, like most kids do, and was immediately motivated by the instructor telling me I had the best score of the evening. From then on, I was very energized by competition and constantly trying to be the best. Along the way I’ve fallen in love with the diversity and excitement of playing all kinds of different instruments in the percussion family and having a wide variety of performance experiences. There’s nothing quite like hitting things to make music!
Congrats to MHS on the big win at IPEC! As the MHS Royal Pride Band Percussion Director, what does this win mean to you?
Thank you! It’s very affirming that the culture and musicianship of the percussion program is on the right track. The program has made large leaps forward each year so far, and this is a huge benchmark and accomplishment for the students. I am beyond proud and excited for the students to get to experience PASIC and see what can happen when you persistently work hard!
What are your hopes for the performance at PASIC in Indianapolis this fall?
My hope is for the students to have an awesome experience that they’ll remember for the rest of their lives. It is always incredible when music takes you places through determination, discipline, and execution. The next several months leading to our performance are going to be quite busy, but the payoff of performing on stage at this massive convention is worth it. Seeing hard work pay off that way is invaluable, and PASIC is such a cool experience in itself!
What is your favorite type of music to perform?
I’ve been very fortunate to perform in a variety of really special ways in my life. Some of my favorites have been at the Drum Corp International championships in Lucas Oil Stadium, touring Italy with a percussion ensemble, performing in Turandot at UNT, and the PASIC showcase concert I got to be a part of when I was in high school.
What is your favorite type of music to listen to?
It depends on what I’m doing. If I'm doing chores or exercising, I’m listening to rap or dance music. If I’m doing yard work or driving then maybe add in indie or alternative rock. If I’m reading a book then jazz or movie soundtrack or, actually, percussion ensemble.
We have a tradition of listening to Snarky Puppy really loudly when we unload the equipment truck at McKinney High School after a football game or marching competition.
What do you like to do in your free time?
There’s parts of the year when there isn’t a whole lot of free time for me, so I make sure to be intentional with my time and be present with my wife, Lauren. We’ll relax, we like to cook, watch TV, play with the dogs, etc. I also always try to reset at the start of each week by reading a book and being mindful. I’d like to say I’m an avid book reader, but I read pretty slowly and get distracted. I’m looking at a stack right now of eight books that I’ve started and haven’t finished.
I also love hanging out with friends, playing disc golf, traveling and I spend a lot of time writing/producing music in my home studio on free weekends and during longer breaks in the school year.
If you had to pick a theme song for yourself, what would it be?
I asked my wife how I should answer this, and she said, “pick something that’s a good bop,” so that didn’t really help. When I tell my Amazon Alexa “good morning,” it turns on the bedroom lamp and starts the song "Lovely Day" by Bill Withers. Fantastic song. I’ll pick that.
Are you an early bird or a night owl?
Neither. I’d call myself a sleep wimp. I try to make sure I get my eight hours every night. I am more productive in the mornings though and hate sleeping in, even on weekends, so I guess I’d say I’m an early bird.
What do you want your legacy to be?
The most important thing to me is to have a connection with students and have a positive impact. I want any percussion student that graduates from McKinney High School to have the skills to go as far as they want with music, but more importantly to have confidence, strong work-ethic and excellent teamwork skills.
