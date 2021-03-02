McKinney fire
Courtesy of McKinney Fire Department

 The McKinney Fire Department responded to the report of a structure fire on at 8:10 a.m. Sunday.  

MFD arrived to find smoke billowing from the eaves of the residence in the 300 block of McKinney Avenue. Firefighters made a quick attack and extinguished the fire in the attic. Everyone was able to evacuate the home safely.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

