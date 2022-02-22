The McKinney ISD two-way dual language program offered at Caldwell Elementary is currently accepting applications through April 8, 2022, for the 2022–2023 school year. Please select the “2022-2023 Two-Way Dual Language Application for Upcoming Kindergarteners” application for any student entering kindergarten in the 2022-2023 school year.
Application:
2022-2023 Two-Way Dual Language Application for Upcoming Kindergarteners/ Enlace de solicitud para Kinder
Students entering grades 1-5, who are new to MISD or returning to MISD and participated in a two-way dual program during the 2021-2022 school year, will select the “2022-2023 Two-Way Dual Language Application New to MISD grades 1-5/Enlace de solicitud para grados de 1ro-5to” two-way application.
Application:
2022-2023 Two-Way Dual Language Application New to MISD grades 1-5/Enlace de solicitud para grados de 1ro-5to
Documents:
2022-2023 Two-Way Dual Guidelines
Frequently Asked Questions/ Preguntas más comúnes
Please contact Carmen De Los Santos at cdelossantos@mckinneyisd.net with any questions about the application process.
En Español
El programa de lenguaje dual bilateral en Caldwell ahora está aceptando solicitudes hasta el 8 de abril del 2022 para el año escolar 2022-2023. Seleccione la Solicitud “2022-2023 Two-Way Dual Language Application for Upcoming Kindergarteners/Enlace de solicitud para Kinder,” para cualquier estudiante que ingresará al kínder.
Solicitud:
2022-2023 Two-Way Dual Language Application for Upcoming Kindergarteners/ Enlace de solicitud para Kinder
Estudiantes en grados de 1ro-5to, que son nuevos en MISD o que regresan a MISD y participaron en un programa dual bilateral durante el año escolar 2021-2022, seleccionarán la solicitud “2022-2023 Two-Way Dual Language Application New to MISD grades 1-5/Enlace de solicitud para grados de 1ro-5to.”
Solicitud:
2022-2023 Two-Way Dual Language Application New to MISD grades 1-5/Enlace de solicitud para grados de 1ro-5to
Documentos:
2022-2023 Programa de Lenguaje Dual Bilateral guías generales
Frequently Asked Questions/ Preguntas más comúnes
Favor de contactar a Carmen de Los Santos en cdelossantos@mckinneyisd.net si tiene alguna pregunta sobre el proceso de solicitud.
