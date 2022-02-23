McKinney ISD announces Thursday closure due to weather
- Staff report
-
-
- 0
Click any reaction to login.
Recommended for you
Have the latest McKinney Courier-Gazette news delivered right to your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest e-Edition
Get McKinney Courier-Gazette news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
McKinney ISD canceled after-school and evening activities Wednesday as inclement weather once again took over the DFW area. The district will be closed Thursday.
Coppell ISD schools will be closed Thursday due to winter weather, Coppell ISD announced Wednesday.
Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD schools will be closed Thursday due to winter weather, Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD announced Wednesday.
Celina ISD announces early release due to weather, will make decision regarding Thursday classes as soon as possible
Due to deteriorating weather conditions in the area, Celina ISD announced an early release for its campuses Wednesday afternoon.
Garland ISD schools will be closed Thursday due to winter weather, Garland ISD announced Wednesday.
Mesquite ISD schools will be closed Thursday due to winter weather, Mesquite ISD announced Wednesday.
Most Popular
-
Frisco moves forward with plans for park similar to Klyde Warren
-
Mesquite Police Department identifies suspect in Feb. 12 shooting
-
Plano police arrest man for allegedly holding dollar store employee at knifepoint after stealing $16 worth of items
-
UPDATED: Woman found dead after Coppell shooting
-
It's back, but with a new name: Third Monday McKinney Trade Days to reopen Feb. 18
-
Suspect identified, Mesquite officer-involved shooting still under investigation
-
Frisco PD arrests more juveniles for school threats
-
Traffic fatalities up in Frisco, following nationwide trend
-
Frisco, Plano nurses among 39 Texas Health nurses named on DFW Great 100 Nurses list
-
Icy road conditions causing several accidents in area this morning; NWS upgrades storm
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.