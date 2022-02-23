McKinney ISD logo
McKinney ISD canceled after-school and evening activities Wednesday as inclement weather once again took over the DFW area. The district will be closed Thursday. 
 
The district communicates updates through its channels including: School Messenger phone calls, text, email, social media and mcKinneyisd.net.
 
The district said MISD After-School Care (Club 360) will be open Wednesday afternoon but encouraged after-school care parents to pick children up as early as possible. 
