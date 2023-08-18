McKinney ISD is taking steps toward further securing its schools, in accordance with a new state law that requires armed security personnel at all campuses.
During its 2023 regular session, the Texas Legislature approved House Bill 3, which requires school districts to have an armed police officer or a commissioned peace officer employed as security personnel at every campus during regular school hours. The bill, signed by Gov. Greg Abbott in June, allows school boards to claim a good cause exception due to the lack of availability of either funding or qualified personnel. As part of claiming a good cause exception, school boards must develop an alternative standard. The law goes into effect Sept. 1.
At an Aug. 14 special meeting, the MISD board of trustees approved a good cause exception allowing the district to implement a multi-layered security model. While McKinney ISD builds its school marshal program, it will approve armed security personnel at any school without a school resource officer.
"After reviewing the outcomes of HB 3, in June 2023, District personnel began exploring all options for our McKinney ISD elementary schools," a district press release stated. "The district posted positions seeking qualified retired and/or former peace officers to fill the positions. A school marshal is a district employee who is licensed by the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement (TCOLE). The district has been able to interview and hire retired or former law enforcement officers as employees to fill these positions. Until the retired or former peace officers are TCOLE licensed school marshals, pursuant to its authority under state law, McKinney ISD Board of Trustees must authorize each individual to be armed on District property and at school-sponsored or school-related events. Additionally, to ensure armed security coverage at all campuses, district officials solicited, interviewed and selected a licensed security service provider to supplement as needed with licensed security personnel."
McKinney ISD has partnered with the McKinney Police Department for decades to provide school resource officers on all secondary campuses. The district had approached the police department to implement the SRO program at all schools prior to the bill passing. However, the police department told the district there was not enough personnel to fill all of McKinney ISD’s campuses, the district said.
Currently, the district has several measures in place to ensure the safety of students and teachers, including keyless entry to doors that are locked at all times, visitor check-in and escorts, cameras throughout all buildings and buses, mandated drills to prepare for lockdown, emergency radios and more.
As McKinney ISD starts a new year, students are encouraged to use the Tip411 tool to quickly and anonymously report suspicious or criminal behavior at school. Tips can be submitted online or with a cell phone by texting tip information to 847411 (Tip411).
