A man holding a red radio communication or handheld walkie-talkie at school.
Pakornpop

McKinney ISD is taking steps toward further securing its schools, in accordance with a new state law that requires armed security personnel at all campuses.

During its 2023 regular session, the Texas Legislature approved House Bill 3, which requires school districts to have an armed police officer or a commissioned peace officer employed as security personnel at every campus during regular school hours. The bill, signed by Gov. Greg Abbott in June, allows school boards to claim a good cause exception due to the lack of availability of either funding or qualified personnel. As part of claiming a good cause exception, school boards must develop an alternative standard. The law goes into effect Sept. 1.


Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

