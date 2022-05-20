After roughly 16 years, McKinney ISD got the chance to name a new school.
On Tuesday, the district board of trustees approved naming Elementary School 22, set to be located in the Trinity Falls development, after Ruth and Harold Frazier.
The decision came at the recommendation of the district's school naming committee, which gave a presentation during an April meeting.
“If you knew the Fraziers, you were their beloved neighbor, and they were there for you if a need ever arose,” Committee Member Roxa Joplin said in April.
According to Joplin, the Fraziers met in the 1930s where Ruth and Harold worked at the same school. They married in June 1934.
After a brief stint away from Collin County, the two returned to the county in 1940 and began farming on Heritage Farm. The land had been settled by Ruth's grandfather in the mid-1800s and is now a part of Trinity Falls.
Ruth was a mother, active in church and also served as a Cub Scout and Campfire Girl leader. She also worked to preserve historical structures through the Collin County Heritage Guild, now known as Chestnut Square.
Harold ran a farm and dairy operation but eventually returned to teaching in 1948, teaching at what was then the original Boyd High School, now the site of Caldwell Elementary. He left due to health concerns but continued to run Heritage Farm for another 10 years.
Ruth returned to teaching in 1961 and taught American history at Scott Junior High, which is now the site of Caldwell Elementary.
In 1963, Harold began teaching again, teaching biology at what was then the new McKinney High School, now Faubion Middle School. He later retired from MISD.
The two where known for entertaining students at the farm and serving hamburgers, as well as making their land available for community activities.
At the end of the presentation, committee chair Pam Sexton noted that usually the man's name comes first.
“But we talked to their son, and he said ‘Momma always came first,’” Sexton said.
The room responded with applause, and the name was approved as is on Tuesday.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
