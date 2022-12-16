mk north.jpg

McKinney North High School

During its regular meeting on Dec. 13, the McKinney ISD Board of Trustees approved three items that will bring improvements to district facilities.

That includes a refresh project for Slaughter Elementary School as part of the district’s 2021 bond program. According to a memo from MISD Superintendent Dr. Rick McDaniel, the 2021 bond included funds for a refresh of the school scheduled for 2023. The school was originally constructed in 1971 and was renovated in 2003.

