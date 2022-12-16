During its regular meeting on Dec. 13, the McKinney ISD Board of Trustees approved three items that will bring improvements to district facilities.
That includes a refresh project for Slaughter Elementary School as part of the district’s 2021 bond program. According to a memo from MISD Superintendent Dr. Rick McDaniel, the 2021 bond included funds for a refresh of the school scheduled for 2023. The school was originally constructed in 1971 and was renovated in 2003.
According to district documentation, improvements include HVAC work, lighting upgrades, a fire alarm upgrade, interior finishes, new plumbing, security system upgrades and more.
According to the memo, the district’s facilities department will manage the project in-house. A reported project probable cost to date landed at around $2.6 million.
Refresh work is slated to begin the last day of school.
During the same meeting, the board approved replacing indoor synthetic turf at McKinney Boyd High School. A memo from McDaniel stated that the existing turf was installed in 2007 and has reached its end of life. The district has secured a bid from Hellas Construction, Inc. for a total of $316,945 for the project. The installation is expected to be completed during summer 2023.
The board also approved an item to resurface the eight tennis courts at McKinney North High School. According to a memo from McDaniel, the courts need to be resurfaced due to wear and tear from daily usage.
Pricing provided in the memo indicates the project could cost around $104,500. The district added a $5,000 contingency, bringing the total to around $110,000.
The board approved the items as part of its consent agenda. The board’s next meeting is scheduled for Jan. 24, 2023.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
