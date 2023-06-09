With the onset of summer break, McKinney ISD is at work to refresh some campuses before students return in August.
During the summer season, the district’s facilities and operations staff are on site starting work on “refresh” projects that will transform older MISD campuses.
Here’s a look at major projects for the summer of 2023:
Campus refresh at Slaughter Elementary
Slaughter Elementary School was originally constructed in 1971 and was renovated in 2003.
This year, the school will get a refresh as part of the district’s 2021 bond program.
According to previous district documentation, improvements include HVAC work, lighting upgrades, a fire alarm upgrade, interior finishes, new plumbing, security system upgrades and more.
According to the memo, the district’s facilities department will manage the project in-house. A reported project probable cost to date landed at around $2.6 million.
Campus refresh (part 2) at Scott Johnson Middle School
During the summer of 2022, refresh work was conducted on the academic wing of Scott Johnson Middle School. The project comprised just half of the school due to the size of the project.
The other half of work is slated for this summer and includes performing arts areas, athletic areas and the front office, according to previous coverage by the McKinney Courier-Gazette.
Completion of Frazier Elementary
McKinney ISD will open the doors to its 22nd elementary school in August.
The school, located in the Trinity Falls development, is named after Ruth and Harold Frazier.
Ground broke on the school in February 2022.
Other projects
Other major projects for MISD’s operations department include enhanced school entry security vestibules installations at various campuses. All campuses will now have enhanced two-level visitor entry security infrastructure, a district spokesperson said.
The department is also overseeing a variety of campus specific maintenance projects such as classroom painting, HVAC unit replacement, sidewalk and parking lot improvements and exterior lighting improvements.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
