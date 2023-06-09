Frazier Elementary

Work is almost complete on Frazier Elementary. The school will be McKinney ISD's 22nd elementary and is slated to open its doors in August. 

 Courtesy of Pogue Construction

With the onset of summer break, McKinney ISD is at work to refresh some campuses before students return in August.

During the summer season, the district’s facilities and operations staff are on site starting work on “refresh” projects that will transform older MISD campuses.

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

