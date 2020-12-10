McKinney ISD on Thursday announced that Johnson Elementary School’s campus would close temporarily as a result of an increase in COVID-19 cases among students and staff.
“All students at the campus will transition to at-home virtual learning for the remainder of this semester through Dec. 18,” the district stated. “The decision was made out of an abundance of caution and respect for the health of our students, staff and parents.”
The campus will resume in-person learning after the district’s winter break and is slated to reopen Jan. 5. All in-person students at the campus will transition to a virtual learning platform beginning Friday, the district stated.
“The district is sending out a letter to RJE parents via email and phone call today, and they will receive information from the campus related to virtual learning instruction,” the district stated.
The district’s weekly-updated COVID-19 dashboard shows no reported COVID-19 student or staff cases for Johnson Elementary as of Dec. 4, the last time the dashboard was updated. The district’s table reflects lab-confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, according to the district website.
A letter to Johnson Elementary parents stated that over one-third of teachers and staff have tested positive, are presumed positive or are quarantined due to COVID-19.
The district letter also states that during the campus closure, Johnson Elementary will undergo “extensive deep cleaning and disinfecting” and encourages parents to follow recommended COVID-19 guidelines.
“We appreciate your ongoing patience and understanding as we do our best to provide our students with the safest possible learning environment during the COVID-19 pandemic,” the letter states. “In addition, please know that we will be extremely patient during this transition, and we do not want any parent or student to be stressed as we move to online learning.”
District Chief Communications Officer Cody Cunningham took to Facebook to state that the district is working on a system that will allow for updating its COVID-19 dashboard daily.
“This is difficult because we rely on parents to notify the district when positive cases occur,” Cunningham stated. “When a student is out and tested, sometimes it is several days before we have confirmation.”
Cunningham stated 17 teachers and staff at Johnson Elementary were impacted. The majority of those employees were out due to quarantine as a result of close contact with a person who had tested positive.
“Again, we’re looking at positive COVID cases, presumptive COVID cases, and those in quarantine,” Cunningham stated.
He added that most school closures in the state have been due to the number of students and staff quarantined.
“Either way, when you have that many teachers and staff out at a single campus, it is crippling because the substitute teacher pool is low (in MISD and statewide),” he stated.
This story has been updated to include comments from District Chief Communications Officer Cody Cunningham.
