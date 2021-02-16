McKinney buses
McKinney ISD announced Tuesday morning that its activities would be canceled for the rest of the week in the wake of widespread power outages and blackouts throughout the district.

The district also canceled the asynchronous learning that had been planned for Tuesday “due to loss of connectivity and inability to both deliver and receive instruction by many staff and students.”

The district said it would use another bad weather day on Wednesday and that it, along with other districts in the state, would be seeking waivers for Thursday and Friday in the wake of inclement weather and power outages.

Classes will resume on Monday, the district stated.

Cockrill Middle School also announced the school closures on Tuesday morning through its own social media page.

“We are having trouble accessing our online group email system, so your help to spread the word to our community is appreciated,” the school stated.

