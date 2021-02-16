McKinney ISD announced Tuesday morning that its activities would be canceled for the rest of the week in the wake of widespread power outages and blackouts throughout the district.
The district also canceled the asynchronous learning that had been planned for Tuesday “due to loss of connectivity and inability to both deliver and receive instruction by many staff and students.”
The district said it would use another bad weather day on Wednesday and that it, along with other districts in the state, would be seeking waivers for Thursday and Friday in the wake of inclement weather and power outages.
Classes will resume on Monday, the district stated.
Cockrill Middle School also announced the school closures on Tuesday morning through its own social media page.
“We are having trouble accessing our online group email system, so your help to spread the word to our community is appreciated,” the school stated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.