The possibility of a fourth McKinney ISD high school was among the talking points of a joint meeting among local city and school district officials on Feb. 21.
As McKinney ISD Trustees and members of the McKinney City Council met for a joint meeting, Jason Bird, deputy superintendent of Business, Operations, Accountability and Technology introduced the district’s bond program schedule for projects funded by an approved 2021 bond package. Projects include school refreshes, the establishment of a 22nd elementary school and the final expansion to McKinney Boyd High School.
Bird told officials that McKinney Boyd High School’s capacity is at about 3,000 students. The expansion includes adding room for the school’s Science, Technology, Engineering and Math; Career and Technical Education and fine arts programs.
“There’s not a lot of classrooms being added during this expansion, it’s a very small expansion, so I wouldn’t say it necessarily shifts the dynamic of being a 3,000-student high school,” Bird said.
When asked by McKinney City Councilman Rick Franklin about the possibility of a fourth high school, Bird pointed out that the school district’s boundaries extend further north than where the city of McKinney’s boundaries are.
“Depending on what the density of that development over time becomes, there’s no question McKinney ISD will have to have a fourth high school at some point,” Bird said. “I couldn’t tell you when that would be, but it’s definitely, with the land mass inside McKinney ISD, with development, you’re definitely going to need more facilities at some point in time. No question.”
During the discussion, Superintendent Rick McDaniel added that there is an option to add to McKinney North High School and bring it up to a 3,000-student capacity.
“I’m not saying that’s going to happen,” McDaniel said. “I said it’s something we could consider.”
The discussion included a rundown of MISD’s most recent enrollment trends. During the 2019-2020 school year, the district reported about 24,600 students. Following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in spring 2020, the district reported an enrollment of about 23,400 students for the 2020-2021 school year.
“That percentage was, I would say, on the lower end of the percentage declines that were experienced nationwide,” Bird said. “On average, most districts experienced somewhere between a four and a seven percent decline in enrollment in 2021 versus 19-20.”
The district’s enrollment numbers for the current school year landed at about 23,500, he said, and MISD has seen enrollment growth over the past two months.
“What I would say is going forward, those kids didn’t just vanish, right?” Bird said. “They’re availing themselves of other opportunities via homeschool, a lot of them in homeschool. So the question is, will over time, will all of them come back, our enrollment come back up to where it is and then continue where it’s much higher?”
Bird predicts that answer will be “Yes,” especially considering northern developments like Painted Tree and Trinity Falls, which he said is expected to bring students to MISD.
“So if you look out for the next several years, I believe there will definitely be positive growth, no question about it,” Bird said.
