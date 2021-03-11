McKinney ISD students and staff will still be required to wear face coverings when they return from spring break next week, and that requirement will extend to the end of the school year.
On March 5, the district announced its decision, citing guidance from the Texas Education Agency and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Students ages 10 and older must wear face coverings, as should staff members and adult visitors to campuses or school facilities.
“We all desire a return to normalcy, but the safety of our staff and students will remain the priority in our school district,” the district stated. “McKinney ISD has experienced a relatively low number of positive COVID-19 cases this year, and we believe this correlates to the safety procedures that have been in place for the entirety of the school year.”
The decision comes after Gov. Greg Abbott announced the rescission of a statewide mandate on face coverings, effective March 10.
"With the medical advancements of vaccines and antibody therapeutic drugs, Texas now has the tools to protect Texans from the virus,” Abbott said, according to a press release. "We must now do more to restore livelihoods and normalcy for Texans by opening Texas 100 percent. Make no mistake, COVID-19 has not disappeared, but it is clear from the recoveries, vaccinations, reduced hospitalizations and safe practices that Texans are using that state mandates are no longer needed.”
According executive order GA-34, which ended the original "mask mandate," individuals in counties that are not in an area with high COVID-19 hospitalizations are “strongly encouraged” to wear face coverings over the nose and mouth wherever it is not feasible to maintain a social distance of 6 feet from someone not in the same household, but nobody can be required by any jurisdiction to wear or mandate the wearing of a face covering.
“As a result of the lifting of the order on masks, TEA has updated its Public Health Guidance," the Texas Education Agency said in a March 3 statement. "Under this updated guidance, a public school system’s current practices on masks may continue unchanged. Local school boards have full authority to determine their local mask policy."
In its March 5 statement, MISD added that the proper use of face coverings is a mitigating factor when it comes to defining “close contact” for contact tracing.
“Therefore, it reduces the likelihood of having to quarantine large groups of students and teachers at one time,” the district stated.
The district will also continue its current social distancing and cleaning procedures.
“As vaccines continue to be widely distributed to educators and all citizens, district officials will assess and reevaluate the face-covering requirement this summer in preparation for next school year,” the district stated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.