School districts in North Texas and across the United States are seeing a rise in the number of students spreading rumors of possible threats against schools. McKinney ISD and the McKinney Police Department investigate all reports of possible threats to our schools, and it is important to communicate to our students that every report of a threat is taken seriously. Several McKinney ISD students have been arrested this year for making threatening statements, claiming they were a hoax or made in jest.
What some students fail to realize is that there are significant consequences associated with creating or promoting rumors of a threat. If a student receives information about a school-related threat, they should report it immediately to McKinney ISD staff and the McKinney Police Department. Tips can also be sent to authorities through the Tip411 program.
Students should be reminded that creating a rumor or hoax of school violence can lead to significant disciplinary consequences and criminal charges. Please talk to your child about the severity of these statements. Please also talk with your child about the difference between reporting information to the appropriate school or law enforcement authorities versus creating and/or spreading rumors online or among his/her peers. This is particularly relevant to our secondary students as social media has compounded the frequency of these types of issues.
We believe that parents can determine the most appropriate way to approach this conversation with your child, depending upon his/her age and level of maturity. Student safety is our number one priority, and we appreciate your partnership in this effort.
Sincerely,
McKinney ISD
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
