Dear McKinney ISD Parents,

School districts in North Texas and across the United States are seeing a rise in the number of students spreading rumors of possible threats against schools. McKinney ISD and the McKinney Police Department investigate all reports of possible threats to our schools, and it is important to communicate to our students that every report of a threat is taken seriously. Several McKinney ISD students have been arrested this year for making threatening statements, claiming they were a hoax or made in jest.

