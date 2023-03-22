shawn pratt --.jpg

Shawn Pratt speaks at the NCS4 (National Center for Spectator Sports Safety and Security) Summit hosted at the MISD Community Event Center in February 2020.

McKinney ISD entered a new era this week as its next superintendent officially started his role.

After a MISD Board of Trustees vote on Wednesday, March 22, MISD officially welcomed Shawn Pratt as its new leader.

