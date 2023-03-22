McKinney ISD entered a new era this week as its next superintendent officially started his role.
After a MISD Board of Trustees vote on Wednesday, March 22, MISD officially welcomed Shawn Pratt as its new leader.
The move comes after previous superintendent Dr. Rick McDaniel announced in December that he would be retiring. Pratt was named a lone finalist in the district’s superintendent search on Feb. 28.
“Since I was voted the lone finalist on Feb. 28, I began preparing for the transition process with the help of Dr. McDaniel,” Pratt said in an inaugural address posted by the district. “I want to thank him for all he’s done for our school district over the last eight years, serving as superintendent — serving during some of the most difficult times in the history of public education. He will be missed, and I wish him the absolute best in retirement.”
Pratt said there would be emphasis on “a continuous improvement mindset” and outlined three initiatives that he said will be in focus “to get us started.”
“First, a safe and secure learning environment is vital for all of our campuses,” Pratt said. “This has never been more important than it is today, and our No. 1 priority will be keeping our students and staff safe. Our second initiative will be academic achievement — identifying and analyzing the critical issues in McKinney ISD that represent both barriers and opportunities for accelerating the academic performance of all of our students.”
Pratt said the third initiative is focusing on teacher retention.
“With teachers leaving education all over our nation and our state, we must intentionally plan and implement strategies for supporting and retaining our McKinney ISD teachers,” Pratt said. “After all, our teachers are our greatest investment, and they are where the rubber hits the road with our students.”
Pratt said the district will organize stakeholders to help define a vision for the educational experience students should receive at MISD.
“This strategic plan will specifically align the goals that will get us there and an accountability plan to ensure we’re making the gains that we’re looking for as we strive for continual improvement,” he said, adding that the plan will develop a “a deep understanding of what Mckinney ISD is doing well and where we can improve, ensuring that quality learning continues to happen for every child in every classroom every day.”
Pratt’s education career spans 30 years, all of it at MISD. He served for years as MISD’s director of athletics and most recently served as assistant superintendent within the district.
“I truly believe that McKinney and McKinney ISD are poised for unprecedented positive growth, and I’m thrilled that I’ll be part of that process,” Pratt said.
