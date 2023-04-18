Physics olympics main.jpg

McKinney High School took home the MISD Physics Olympics trophy on Tuesday. 

On Tuesday, April 11, in Anna, Texas, McKinney students prepared eggs to be dropped from a zip line tower, made cars out of mousetraps and directed bowling balls with straw brooms.

They created boats out of foil and tested how much they could hold and competed in a “slow bike race” where the last student riding a bike on the course was deemed the winner.

