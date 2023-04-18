On Tuesday, April 11, in Anna, Texas, McKinney students prepared eggs to be dropped from a zip line tower, made cars out of mousetraps and directed bowling balls with straw brooms.
They created boats out of foil and tested how much they could hold and competed in a “slow bike race” where the last student riding a bike on the course was deemed the winner.
The activities, which took place at the YMCA Collin County Adventure Camp, was all a part of McKinney ISD’s eighth annual Physics Olympics event.
The olympics, which feature teams from each of the three high school campuses in McKinney ISD, served as a way to get students to apply the physics concepts they’ve learned about in class in a new way. That includes concepts like momentum, impulse, speed and force.
“We want them to think a little bit outside the box,” said Robert Peterson, a teacher at McKinney Boyd High School. “A lot of the different events that we had here weren’t exactly like labs we would do at school and things like that, we want them to stretch their thinking a little and to have fun doing it at the same time.”
Kendra Henke, secondary curriculum coordinator for science with McKinney ISD, said the event has grown bigger over the years as more students have shown interest in the program.
“Physics is a science that’s scary to a lot of people, and when they can come out here with toys like mousetrap cars and have fun with physics, it shows kids that physics can be fun, too, and it’s not a scary science,” Henke said.
Teams from each high school earned medals for individual events, and McKinney High School took home the overall trophy for the 2023 event.
Get McKinney Courier-Gazette news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.