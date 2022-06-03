For the first time ever, McKinney ISD is offering summer enrichment camps that cover a variety of topics for local students in grades K-5.
The camps, which run every week between June 6 and July 15 (except for the week of July 4), are a way for area students to stay occupied during the summer break from school while also engaging in crafts and some of what MISD Child Care Programs Director Amy Plate describes as "hidden education." The camps are open to all students, and attendees don't need to be from McKinney or McKinney ISD.
Options include a mad scientist camp, princess camp, magic brush, rock band, cupcake wars, playground of the mind and more. Camps run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily.
Plate said she brought the idea from Allen ISD, where she worked for 26 years. Since MISD began offering the camps, the response has indicated a high demand. Of the roughly 59 camps offered by MISD, 30 are sold out and 10 only had one or two spots left as of Thursday. In addition, the district decided to offer an additional "princess camp" due to high demand.
"It’s funny because I have parents even from McKinney, when they called to register, they’re like ‘Oh my gosh, we’ve gone to the Allen camps, we are so glad it’s in McKinney,’" Plate said. "So I think it was definitely a need."
Plate said she sees a benefit for all involved. That includes the fact that the program will bring revenue to the district.
"Our instructors are MISD teachers, so they get extra income over the summer for doing this, and then it’s 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. day camps for kids, and it’s right here in their own backyard, basically, and it’s the teachers that they love and trust that are instructing the camps," she said.
The camps are not the only summer program the district is offering. MISD has also extended its after-school program to become an all-day Childcare Summer Program that runs from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. The program is also open to students in grades K-5. The program is open to the community. Activities include visits from the Dallas Sidekicks, the McKinney Fire and Police departments, the Dallas Zoo and more.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.