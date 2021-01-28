McKinney ISD has made further strides toward the creation of its newest elementary school.
During a Jan. 19 meeting, the district Board of Trustees approved Corgan Architects to provide its services for the construction of the district’s forthcoming elementary school.
The board gave the green light in September to put out a request for qualification for architectural services after Facilities Chief Operations Officer Greg Suttle said a new school would likely be needed by 2023 to keep in stride with population growth in the north.
The district received 17 responses from architects regarding the project, Suttle said.
A committee pared the list down to a smaller number of options with Corgan Architects as a top recommendation and VLK Architects as a second choice. The selections came after the district staff contacted firms on a short list, visited recently-completed elementary schools and conducted in-person interviews.
Suttle said the district’s decision to recommend Corgan Architects came down to one small point: the project’s architect is across the street from the site.
“It’s just one of those odd things you didn't think about, but we believe that we’ll get a little more personal attention from that,” Suttle said. “He has both children that will attend that school, plus his wife’s a teacher at Press (Elementary). So he gets input from the other side, too. So at this point it just kind of added up just enough to put them over the top.”
The board approved the recommendation unanimously as part of the meeting’s consent agenda.
The board’s approval falls in step with the projected timeline Suttle shared during the September meeting: he had suggested that the board could approve a firm by December or January and that construction would begin in September 2021. Going by that timeline, construction could be completed by May 2023 to allow the school to open in August of that same year.
During the Jan. 19 meeting, the board also approved partial probable costs that will help give two existing elementary schools a facelift during the summer.
Caldwell Elementary, built in 1961, had its last building-wide refresh in 2002, Suttle said.
The proposed probable costs included $875,000 for HVAC unit replacement and $550,000 for lighting upgrades.
Vega Elementary has not had renovations since it was built in 2002, Suttle said, and is on schedule for renovations. The cost to replace the building’s HVAC equipment is estimated at $1.1 million.
“Vega is a larger school, so there are more HVAC units,” Suttle said.
The proposed costs lists included other refresh items, including fire alarm upgrades that are to be determined. Suttle said other costs would be fleshed out by February.
