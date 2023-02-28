shawn pratt --.jpg

At the monthly meeting of the McKinney ISD Board of Trustees on Feb. 28, McKinney ISD named Shawn Pratt the lone finalist in its search for the district’s next superintendent. With that announcement, the board will now observe the state-required 21-day waiting period before officially approving Pratt, who has served most recently as MISD’s assistant superintendent of student activities, health and safety.

Pratt’s career in education spans 30 years, all of it invested here in MISD as he has progressed from one position of leadership to the next.

