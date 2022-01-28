McKinney ISD has announced that McNeil Elementary Instructional Coach Christi Jordan has been hired as the new assistant principal of McClure Elementary. The move was approved by the MISD Board of Trustees at its regular meeting held Tuesday. Jordan brings eight years of experience in education to her new role as assistant principal.
“I am excited to welcome Christi to our McClure family,” said Principal Jennifer Harrison. “She brings a wealth of knowledge and a heart for education that will benefit our students and staff.”
Jordan began her career as an elementary classroom teacher in Arkansas. In 2017, she joined the staff at McNeil Elementary as a classroom teacher and later taught special education resource before serving as the instructional coach.
During her time in MISD, Jordan has led various professional development opportunities for district educators and served on the curriculum writing team for mathematics. She’s been an active member of her campus’ initiative to become certified as a High Reliability School and is currently participating in Jon Gordron’s Power of Positive Leadership certification. Her primary focus has been on building relationships with students and teachers that foster high levels of instruction and student achievement.
“I am honored to have the opportunity to serve as the assistant principal of McClure Elementary,” said Jordan. “I am very passionate about education and look forward to partnering with families and staff to provide students with a rigorous, engaging and high quality education. Most of all, I look forward to working with our students and continuing the strong history of academic excellence at McClure.”
Jordan earned her bachelor’s degree in elementary education from The University of Arkansas and her graduate degree in educational leadership and administration from The University of North Texas.
