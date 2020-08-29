With school buses gearing up to get students to school, McKinney ISD is warning parents that failure to wear a mask on board could lead to suspension of services.
With in-person learning commencing on Sept. 3 for the district, COVID-19-inspired precautions and guidelines will be peppered into the usual process of traveling on a school bus route.
“McKinney ISD will be taking necessary steps to ensure that both bus driver and student health is the top priority when transporting students to and from schools,” the district website states.
Precautions include daily sanitation protocols in between routes and a requirement for all riders to wear masks, according to the district web page on school bus safety procedures.
“Please note that social distancing is not possible on buses due to the volume of riders, and parents with significant concerns about social distancing may want to consider other transportation options,” the web page states.
The district’s outlined plans for safety surrounding school buses includes multiple dimensions of the process, including guidelines at the bus yard. Drivers and monitors will undergo temperature checks and wellness screening upon arrival, and staff cannot congregate inside the transportation building, according to the district website.
Drivers and monitors are also receiving masks each day, the district website states. While monitors must wear masks during the entirety of their time on a bus, drivers can lower their masks only while driving because of possible visibility issues. Drivers have to wear their masks while students board and disembark from buses.
In addition, the first row behind bus drivers should always be empty, the website states. Students should load buses from back to front and then unload from front to back “whenever possible.”
Students will also be expected to wear masks and should consider them as essential dress code items.
“Failure to keep a mask on while riding the bus or failure to have a mask upon arrival will result in an additional parent communication and possible suspension of services,” the district website states.
The guidelines are one of multiple pages provided by the district in the wake of a school year beginning during a global pandemic. The pages include protocols for visitors to schools and office buildings and a page of health services resources for when schools are closed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.