School funding, public comment rules and school voucher discussions were top of mind as the McKinney ISD Board of Trustees etched out its advocacy priorities for the Texas Association of School Boards at a recent meeting.
During its most recent regular meeting, the McKinney ISD Board of Trustees approved submitting five resolutions to the Texas Association of School Boards (TASB) for consideration to be added to its advocacy agenda. Resolutions submitted to TASB are slated to be voted on at the TASB Delegate Assembly Meeting at a fall conference. According to a letter from TASB, resolutions help guide the association’s response to issues during the legislative session.
MISD board members discussed a variety of topics during its May 16 meeting and ultimately voted to add five resolutions for consideration. The resolutions focus on advocating for school funding to keep pace with inflation; having only community residents (including business owners) be allowed to speak during public comment periods at board meetings; calling on the state to spend money from recapture funds on public education; saying “no” to vouchers that take away from public schools; and prioritizing school safety when it comes to resource allocation.
Four of the resolutions received support from all board members.
The resolution advocating for having only community residents (including business owners) be allowed to speak during public comment periods at board meetings received a 5-2 vote with Board Vice President Philip Hassler and Board Member Chad Green voting against.
The split vote followed a discussion about the topic that was kicked off by Board Member Lynn Sperry.
“I think we need to make sure they are citizens of our community in one way or another, either a business owner, a taxpayer (...) or live in the community,” Sperry said, later adding, “If they’re not community residents, I don’t think they know what’s going on or have any business of imposing their thoughts on our community.”
Board President Amy Dankel voiced support for Sperry’s point.
“What we’ve run into here (…) we’ve had some nights where we’ve had seven or eight people living together in a strip mall on Virginia Parkway,” Dankel said. “They’re not being honest about where they live, and then once they realized the rule had changed and they could put down where they really live, some of them still are doing that.”
Hassler said he was concerned about restricting free speech through the resolution.
Green also voiced concerns, saying the move was a violation of free speech.
“If we really wanted to hear from our community, we could set up a second day for them to come and speak and give them two to three minutes instead of the one minute,” Green said.
“But you said ‘our community,’” Sperry replied.
“Our community is all of the U.S.,” Green said in response. “If you are a citizen in the U.S., we the people, that’s our community. All of them are our community. Tax funding does not come to McKinney ISD before it goes to Texas, the state of Texas first.”
“Well, I think that people in California and Timbuktu have no idea what’s going on in McKinney, Texas,” Sperry replied, “so therefore I think we need to restrict it to the people in McKinney, Texas. Or within our school district, let’s put it that way.”
