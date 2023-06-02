School funding, public comment rules and school voucher discussions were top of mind as the McKinney ISD Board of Trustees etched out its advocacy priorities for the Texas Association of School Boards at a recent meeting.

During its most recent regular meeting, the McKinney ISD Board of Trustees approved submitting five resolutions to the Texas Association of School Boards (TASB) for consideration to be added to its advocacy agenda. Resolutions submitted to TASB are slated to be voted on at the TASB Delegate Assembly Meeting at a fall conference. According to a letter from TASB, resolutions help guide the association’s response to issues during the legislative session.

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments