MISD is slated to start working with an outside firm within the next week to help with the process. In December and January, the firm is expected to provide for community and stakeholder input opportunities, allowing participants to outline characteristics they'd like to see in a new leader. That includes focus groups, community meetings and surveys, Dankel stated.
"This input will provide the search firm and our Board of Trustees with valuable information that will ensure that we identify candidates whose characteristics most closely align with those sought out by our community and parents," she stated.
Following that process, the district will narrow the applicant field and schedule interviews in late January and February.
"Following the initial interviews, we will select finalists for a second round of interviews that will take place in mid-February, and our goal is to have a final candidate identified and announced by February 20, 2023," Dankel stated.
According to Texas law, a lone finalist must wait 21 days after being announced before they can be formally hired. Dankel said the goal is to approve an employment contract and introduce MISD's new superintendent in late March.
"McKinney ISD is an exceptional school district, and we anticipate interest from many qualified and experienced candidates," Dankel stated. "We are confident that through this process, we will be able to identify a great leader for the district."
