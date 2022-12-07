MISD.jpg
Audrey Henvey / Star Local Media

McKinney ISD is looking to choose a new superintendent by late February, according to the district's board president. 

After current McKinney ISD Superintendent Dr. Rick McDaniel announced his retirement on Dec. 2, the district is looking ahead to a selection process for its new leader. 

