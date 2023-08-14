To McKinney parents Bill and Ane Ahr, North Texas is a prime space for technological innovation.
Moving to McKinney form California, the couple have found several opportunities for their 13-year-old son Kevin to further his passion for robotics.
Being a part of McKinney’s Mercenaries Robotics club, international robotics forums and more, Kevin has helped several engineers and students from around the globe learn how to develop robots to help in areas including competition, agriculture and more.
“One of the guys who's part of the robotics club put together a group of students throughout several countries in Africa, and they'll do these online classes with Kevin, and Kevin will help these students develop agricultural robots,” Bill said.
While growing up in California, Kevin developed "Kevinbot," a droid complete with cameras, sensors for temperature, weather and access to internet search engines to help answer questions when asked. Currently, Kevin is working on his third personal robot, Kevinbot3, which he hopes will be complete in the next few years.
“Right now, I'm building Kevinbot3, which is a successor to Kevinbot2,” Kevin said. “It's all going to be made out of metal, and I'm hoping it will be built in the next few years. It can talk, it has lights, moving arms and a head, and it will have many different functions.”
According to Kevin, his second robot did not hold up in the move from California to McKinney.
Kevin’s love of electronics spans from the age of two, when his father had to ask a store clerk to take apart a Halloween decoration so that Kevin could learn how it worked. At the age of four, Kevin began playing with snap circuit boards before receiving his first robot kit around the age of six. By the age of 10, Kevin said he began designing his own circuit boards to build and program his own electronics from scratch.
Kevin said he hopes to someday make a career out of robotics. After receiving a Talent Identification Program certification from Baylor University, Kevin is now eligible to attend several universities across the United States, he said.
Kevin will attend Dowell Middle School as an eighth grader and will be recognized by McKinney ISD for his talent in robotics on Aug. 28.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
