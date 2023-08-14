Kevin 1.jpg

Kevin Ahr works on programing Kevinbot3.

To McKinney parents Bill and Ane Ahr, North Texas is a prime space for technological innovation.

Moving to McKinney form California, the couple have found several opportunities for their 13-year-old son Kevin to further his passion for robotics.

Kevin 2.jpg

Kevinbot3 will be a successor to Kevin's other two robots built in California. 
Kevin 3.Jpg

Kevin developed a passion for robotics at an early age. 
Kevin's 4.jpg

Kevin gave a demonstration on the robots he had built in a summit in Brazil. 

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

