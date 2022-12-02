McKinney ISD Superintendent Dr. Rick McDaniel announced the morning of Friday, Dec. 2 that he will be retiring from his role.
"After 35 years in public education and nearly 8 years serving as the superintendent of McKinney ISD, I have decided to retire," he stated in a letter to the community that was published to Facebook. "It is one of the most difficult decisions I’ve ever made. Many people ask the question, 'When will you know that it’s time to retire?' It’s my belief that there is no magic sign or perfect time. You just know."
McDaniel served as the first principal for McKinney Boyd High School when it opened, a role that McDaniel said was "was one of the most rewarding and meaningful times of my career." Through his career, he also served as a middle school teacher and coach, a high school teacher and coach, an assistant principal, assistant superintendent and superintendent.
"It’s customary for district leaders to list the many accolades that a district earned under their tenure," McDaniel stated. "However, it would be disingenuous to accept acknowledgement for the work that so many exceptional teachers, principals, support staff, and central office staff members have done over the years to create such a special culture focused on our students. Instead, I would like to share just a few of the many things that I am grateful for in our McKinney ISD community.
"I am grateful for a community that truly believes in our teachers and the impact that public schools can have on every child, from every part of our city. I am grateful for what I believe is the finest group of teachers and principals in the State of Texas. I am grateful for the most supportive parents a community could ask for. I feel blessed that at every campus and in every department, I have been surrounded by support staff who recognized that their number one priority is to support teachers and students. I am grateful that we have built such a strong partnership with the City of McKinney and its leadership. I am grateful to have served with so many school board members in McKinney who put students first and sought to work together to do what is best for MISD. I am grateful to have worked with so many great superintendents over the years and administrators who truly care about children. They continue to inspire me and remind all of us why we got into this field."
McDaniel has said he will continue in the role to help with a leadership transition. Information about a search for a new superintendent will arrive in the coming days, he said.
"To say thank you for the opportunity to serve as a principal and superintendent in this community seems so inadequate and insufficient. Even so, I offer my sincerest thanks to all of you," McDaniel stated. "I know that, under our campus and district leadership and the leadership of our Board, the students of McKinney ISD are in good hands, and I look forward to seeing the many great achievements that lie ahead. Thank you for allowing me to serve."
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
