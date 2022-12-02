SUPERINTENDENT.jpg

MISD Superintendent Dr. Rick McDaniel announced his retirement on Dec. 2

 Courtesy of McKinney ISD

McKinney ISD Superintendent Dr. Rick McDaniel announced the morning of Friday, Dec. 2 that he will be retiring from his role.  

"After 35 years in public education and nearly 8 years serving as the superintendent of McKinney ISD, I have decided to retire," he stated in a letter to the community that was published to Facebook. "It is one of the most difficult decisions I’ve ever made. Many people ask the question, 'When will you know that it’s time to retire?' It’s my belief that there is no magic sign or perfect time. You just know."

