McKinney ISD is getting a look at what the community wants to see in the district’s next superintendent.

After current superintendent Dr. Rick McDaniel announced his retirement in December, MISD kicked off a process to seek out a new leader. The process has so far included the dissemination of a community survey as well as conversations with focus groups.

