McKinney ISD is getting a look at what the community wants to see in the district’s next superintendent.
After current superintendent Dr. Rick McDaniel announced his retirement in December, MISD kicked off a process to seek out a new leader. The process has so far included the dissemination of a community survey as well as conversations with focus groups.
During the Tuesday, Jan. 24 board meeting, members of the McKinney ISD Board of Trustees got a look at results for the community survey, which was available between Dec. 16 and Jan. 15.
The survey was created by the district’s human resources department and designed by Amanda Gavin, coordinator for instructional technology. The survey was translated by Hayde Blando-Martinez, a bilingual instructional coach at Finch Elementary.
In total, the district survey received 771 responses in English and 38 responses in Spanish for a total of 809 responses.
Chad Teague, the district’s chief human resource officer, outlined survey results question by question:
Qualities
The first question asked participants to identify the top three qualities they would like to see in the new MISD superintendent. Options included words like “analytical,” “fair,” “courageous” and “innovative.”
According to survey results presented by Teague, the top three responses from the English-language survey were: “Transparent” (56%), “Supportive” (33%) and “Good communicator” (32%).
Results from the Spanish-language survey, which were presented separately, showed that the top three responses were “Transparent” (74%), “Committed” (63%) and “Active listener” (42%).
Qualifications
A second question asked participants to identify the top three qualifications they would like to see in the new superintendent. Options included “Experienced superintendent,” “Experience in implementing school programs” and “Experience in facilities management.”
Results for the English-language survey indicated top choices were: “Experience in improving student academic achievement” (41%), “Experience in public school curriculum” (37%) and “Experience in safety and security of schools” (36%).
Results for the Spanish-language survey indicated that top choices were: “Experience in safety and security of schools” (68%), “Bilingual or multilingual” (54%) and “Experience in improving student academic achievement” (51%).
Issues and/or concerns
The survey also asked participants to identify the top three issues and/or concerns that they would like addressed by the next MISD superintendent.
Results for the English-language survey indicate that top choices were “Attracting and retaining quality staff”(62%), “Positive school/district climate and culture” (40%) and “Student safety and security” (35%).
Results for the Spanish-language survey show that top choices were “Student and staff safety and security” (57%), “Effective communication” (41%) and “Attracting and retaining quality staff” (38%).
Strengths
The survey also asked participants to identify MISD’s top strengths. Teague said the options for this question were the same as options presented for the “issues and/or concerns” question.
According to numbers for the English-language survey, top responses for this question were “Classroom technology” (36%), “Positive school / district climate and culture” (30%), “Effective communication” (29%) and “Facilities and learning environment” (28%).
Results for the Spanish-language survey revealed that top responses were “Student and staff safety and security” (37%), “Student achievement” (34%), “Classroom technology” (29%) and “Staff development, training and professional growth” (29%).
Next steps
Teague said the survey included a final question asking participants to share any additional thoughts. The responses amounted to about 20 pages with approximately 400 responses.
“I tried to put together a list of common words to look for, and it’s across the board,” Teague told trustees. “‘Students obviously were No. 1, but beyond that, it covered the gambit as far as, ‘We want somebody from McKinney,’ ‘We want somebody from outside,’ ‘We want somebody who’s been a superintendent,’ ‘We want somebody who hasn’t been superintendent.’ Just all over the place. So I can’t narrow it down, but I did provide you all with the responses to that.”
According to a timeline provided to the McKinney Courier-Gazette on Jan. 19, the superintendent position was posted on Jan. 9. The district is looking to have a new leader on duty by April 10.
The application deadline for the position is Feb. 3, and the first round of interviews is slated to take place between Feb. 15-17. In an interview, Moses said he anticipated roughly 30 applicants to apply for the job. He also said the board would likely select five to seven individuals for the first round of interviews.
A second round of interviews is slated for Feb. 23 and 24.
The district is slated to identify finalists for the position by March 2.
Get McKinney Courier-Gazette news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.