McKinney ISD will utilize its two Bad Weather Make-Up Days on April 15 and April 25 as a result of the recent school closings. These two days will be normal instructional days for all students.
The district has received questions about the possibility of applying for waivers. The state has not made waivers available for these two days; however, some districts do have additional instructional minutes built into their daily schedule and can use those in lieu of bad weather days. McKinney ISD does not have an extended school day with built-in instructional minutes. Therefore, the two bad weather days must be used in order to make up the lost instructional time.
En Español
McKinney ISD utilizará sus dos días de recuperación por mal tiempo el 15 y el 25 de abril como resultado del reciente cierre de escuelas. Estos dos días serán días de instrucción normales para todos los estudiantes.
El distrito ha recibido preguntas sobre la posibilidad de solicitar exenciones. El estado no ha puesto a disposición exenciones para estos dos días; sin embargo, algunos distritos tienen minutos de instrucción adicionales integrados en su horario diario y pueden usarlos en lugar de los días de mal tiempo. McKinney ISD no tiene un día escolar extendido con minutos de instrucción incorporados. Por lo tanto, los dos días de mal tiempo deben usarse para recuperar el tiempo de instrucción perdido.
