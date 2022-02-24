McKinney ISD logo
MISD will hold classes as regularly scheduled on Friday, Feb. 25. This decision was made following discussions between district officials and city and emergency personnel and an examination of road conditions. Normal school activities, including morning practices, field trips, and after school activities will take place as scheduled.
 
While MISD does not typically notify parents when school is in session, the district felt it would be helpful in this situation to provide additional information as early as possible.
 
Please be safe when driving tomorrow morning, and we encourage everyone to allow extra time for travel. MISD has been working to de-ice campus entrances and sidewalks, however, some areas may still be slick. Please be cautious when walking on any concrete surfaces.
 
Bus transportation will run on Friday morning, but travel times may be slower than usual. We ask for your patience as our drivers work to transport students to and from school in the safest possible manner.
 
MISD will continue to monitor conditions in the morning and will notify parents by 5:30 a.m. if it is determined that a different course of action is necessary. As always, any notifications will be sent through the SchoolMessenger phone and email system and posted on the MISD homepage, social media and local news outlets.
 
Thank you for your cooperation as we work together to navigate this winter weather event.
