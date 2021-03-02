McKinney ISD will require face coverings for the remainder of the week, the district stated in an email sent to parents and staff today.
The email comes in the wake of a Tuesday announcement from Gov. Greg Abbott stating that Executive Order GA-34, which goes into effect March 10, will rescind a statewide requirement for face coverings, in addition to allowing business to open at 100% capacity.
Abbott announced the mandate’s ending on Tuesday while addressing the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce.
"With the medical advancements of vaccines and antibody therapeutic drugs, Texas now has the tools to protect Texans from the virus,” Abbott said, according to a press release. "We must now do more to restore livelihoods and normalcy for Texans by opening Texas 100 percent. Make no mistake, COVID-19 has not disappeared, but it is clear from the recoveries, vaccinations, reduced hospitalizations, and safe practices that Texans are using that state mandates are no longer needed.”
In counties that are not in an area with high COVID-19 hospitalizations, individuals are “strongly encouraged” to wear face coverings over the nose and mouth wherever it is not feasible to maintain a social distance of six feet from someone not in the same household. However, nobody can be required by any jurisdiction to wear or mandate the wearing of a face covering, the order states.
“MISD looks forward to continued guidance from the Governor and the Texas Education Agency regarding how this will impact schools,” the district email stated. “For the remainder of this week, face coverings will continue to be required in MISD schools. We will communicate additional information regarding face coverings prior to students returning from the Spring Break holiday.”
MISD’s Spring Break is scheduled for March 8-12, according to the district calendar.
An FAQ page on the district website states that students 10 years old and up and all district staff must wear a face covering, and that face masks would be “highly recommended” for other students.
